'More time in prison and less time terrorizing people': Kansas cracks down on gun crimes

Repeat violent criminals convicted of gun crimes could be spending more time in prison at increased taxpayer expense under a new Kansas law.

The new law, House Bill 2010, makes various changes to state statutes that will ultimately increase penalties for convicted felons who are caught shooting guns. It also stiffens legal consequences for people who shoot into buildings or vehicles with a provision that circumvented the typical legislative process.

Gov. Laura Kelly signed HB 2010 on Wednesday without comment. It passed the House 120-0 and the Senate 38-2.

Sen. Kellie Warren, R-Leawood, said the most substantive piece of the bill is the so-called "Reduce Armed Violence Act."

"It increases criminal penalties for criminally convicted felons — who are no longer legally allowed to possess a firearm — but nonetheless use the firearm in the commission of later crimes," Warren said.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation crime statistics for 2021, which are the most recent data available, show violent crime dropped that year for the first time in eight years. However, violent crime rates have otherwise risen since 2014 and remained higher than the average of the past decade.

Longer prison sentences for felons who commit new gun crimes

Warren, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, had first proposed that legislation in Senate Bill 193. She said she was reintroducing it at the request of law enforcement after a similar bill died last year.

SB 193 never passed the judiciary committee, but its contents were put into HB 2010. Meanwhile, the House had its own version in House Bill 2031.

Deputy Sheriff Greg Smith of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said a small percentage of criminals repeatedly commit violent crimes. He said "this sentencing scheme will allow them to spend more time in prison and less time terrorizing people."

"If they were incarcerated the evidence suggests violent crime should decrease," Smith said. "At the very least, they would not be free to commit violent crimes in our communities."

Retired Topeka Police Chief Ed Klumpp, who is now a lobbyist for a trio of law enforcement organizations, said they believe the threat of additional prison time will deter convicted felons from the current "slap on the wrist" of carrying a gun illegally.

"The bill effectively will result in an additional seven to 23 months of prison time for these offenders, depending on their criminal histories," Klumpp said. "That is additional time these offenders are not released into Kansas communities posing a risk of further violence."

Both the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff's Office supported the legislation.

"Most homicides in Topeka are committed with firearms and a significate portion of these homicides are committed by convicted felons with the use of firearms," said Shawnee County Sheriff's Office detective Dustin Carlat, who is task force officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Carlat said some previously convicted felons who are arrested on new gun crime charges are often only concerned about whether their case will go through state or federal courts.

"Situations in which law enforcement engage in repetitive arrests of armed felons just to result in probation sentences are akin to playing with a lighter in a puddle of gasoline," said Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles. "You will get people hurt, just a matter of when."

The Kansas State Board of Indigent' Defense Services opposed the bill.

"The first problem is that it would replace existing judicial discretion in sentencing with mandatory minimum sentences," said deputy appellate defender Jennifer Roth, noting that prosecutors can request and judges can impose the tougher consecutive sentences.

Roth also argued that many of the offenses affected by the new law are already presumptive imprisonment, meaning the changes primarily affect the lowest severity of qualifying cases.

"In short, the changes HB 2031 makes to this process are unnecessary and will have the most impact on the least severe cases," she said.

Tougher penalties for shooting into homes, cars

The new law also redefines criminal discharge of a firearm to specifically include recklessly shooting into a home or car. The new definition increases penalties on such actions.

It was originally proposed by Sen. David Haley, D-Kansas City, through Senate Bill 183, but it was never vetted through a committee hearing. He later motioned to add the SB 183 language into SB 193. Committee discussion over the proposal lasted all of 10 minutes.

It was later put into HB 2010, which had about 13 minutes of debate on the Senate floor.

Haley argued that the criminal law changes are necessary, but didn't present any statistics or other evidence to support his case.

"It's a problem in our society," he said. "We have people driving around, shooting into houses and shooting into cars. We have innocent people, sometimes children, who are struck by these projectiles, by these bullets, by these people who are violent criminals."

Sen. Dennis Pyle, I-Hiawatha, took issue with the lack of a hearing on the provisions from SB 183. He further noted that because the legislation was now in a Senate substitute for a House bill, there would be no public hearing on the House side either.

"It's not good policy to bring bills to this floor and stick them in other bills that have not had a hearing," Pyle said. "The public has had no input on this bill."

Warren defended that as "the will of the committee."

"I don't necessarily disagree with (Pyle) that it would have been better procedure," she said, to have had a hearing on the bill.

As committee chair, Warren controls what bills get hearings and when.

Expanding drug abuse treatment

The law also allows some drug-addicted people charged with non-drug crimes to go through drug abuse treatment instead of going to prison.

"It has been found that drug treatment courts might be appropriate for those persons," Warren said. "Though they're not charged with a drug crime, the reason that they have committed the crime is because they are addicted to drugs. We heard testimony that drug treatment court helps prevent recidivism and actually could be a saver on the expenses to imprison those persons instead."

Sen. Mark Steffen, R-Hutchinson, was one of only two legislators to vote against the bill, arguing against the drug treatment provision.

"We go from strengthening crimes to rewarding felons with a fully paid trip to drug rehab," Steffen said. "... I think this concept of investing in criminals for a return of less crime may sound sensible to some; doesn't hold water with me. Ultimately, my constituents don't want to pay for drug rehab for convicted felons."

Warren said drug court isn't necessarily rehab.

"It's not necessarily inpatient treatment or anything like that, it's a different judicial system that requires different things of the persons in the drug treatment court

Sen. John Doll, R-Garden City, said he would like to see data on whether drug treatment will save taxpayers more money than locking them up, though Warren said she didn't have such data readily available and a comparison might not be possible.

Rep. Dennis "Boog" Highberger, D-Lawrence, drug treatment instead of incarceration has "a really great positive benefit, I think, getting people back on their feet and out of prison. ... A lot of burglaries and thefts, those are committed by people who are trying to feed a drug habit."

No jailhouse witness reform

While the new law also contained noncontroversial technical fixes to state statutes, it did not include proposed reform to prosecutors using testimony from jailhouse witnesses.

Legislative negotiations in a conference committee had intended for HB 2010 to include jailhouse snitch reform, but that version of the bill was rejected by the Senate at Warren's urging.

Jailhouse witness reform was proposed by the Midwest Innocent Project, inspired by the wrongful conviction of Pete Coones.

Tough on crime means higher tax cost

Taxpayers will likely be paying additional costs for housing inmates for longer sentences because of the gun crime provisions.

Fiscal notes on the two gun crime proposals projected a combined need for 37 additional prison beds next fiscal year.

With a marginal cost of $9.52 a day per additional inmate, based on last year's costs at the Kansas Department of Corrections, that's an added $129,000 in expenses next year.

The omnibus budget bill did not include any additional funding for prisons contingent on HB 2010's passage. It did include provisions with additional funding, contingent on HB 2010 passing, for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and for the Kansas Sentencing Commission to implement the drug addiction treatment.

In 10 years, the additional inmate counts are projected to balloon to needing 360 more beds. If there were no inflation in expenses over the next decade, the extra cost in 2033 would be $1.3 million.

While the fiscal notes indicate state prisons have available bed capacity, they make no mention of whether prisons have enough staff to handle such an influx of inmates.

"I understand, as a former senator, the need to worry about bed space," Smith said. "These are the folks that need to take up a bed."

