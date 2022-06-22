More time in prison for 'Poppy'

Jun. 22—WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough added several years in state prison for a convicted Wilkes-Barre drug pusher.

Hector Alicea, 58, known as Poppy, of Scott Street, was sentenced to three-to-seven years in prison on two counts of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl. Alicea pled guilty to the charges April 25.

Alicea was arrested by Kingston police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force in March after selling fentanyl from his residence in June and July 2021, according to court records.

Vough designated Alicea's sentence to begin once he completes a two-to-four year state prison sentence for delivering fentanyl in a parking lot on Oxford Street, Hanover Township, on July 14, 2021.

He was sentenced by Vough on March 3 on three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance stemming from his arrest by Hanover Township police and the county drug task force.

Collectively, Alicea is serving a five-to-10 year prison sentence. He is currently housed at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas, Jackson Township.