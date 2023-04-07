More time is taken to get juveniles through Orange, Osceola justice systems, data shows

New data shows it takes more than double the amount of time for juvenile offenders in Orange and Osceola counties to get through the justice system than any other Florida court circuit.

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice said cases aren’t being processed fast enough in the state, specifically in Circuit 9, which covers Orange and Osceola counties.

A report with data shows over the past five years, the statewide average case processing time has increased by 25 days.

Officials said this is a problem that impacts everyone, not just juveniles.

The statistics in the report said it boils down to one thing: public safety. It also says that delays in processing time left problems continue or spin out of control, and it’s not good for anyone.

In January, State Attorney Monique Worrell unveiled a series of proposed reforms to juvenile justice sentencing. Worrell has been critical of the current juvenile justice system, saying it needs reform.

The proposals largely give the court system more control over other juvenile sentences after they’ve been handed off to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Now, the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice is saying case processing times are too long, and juveniles are not being held accountable for their actions.

The report says on average, statewide case processing time was 106 days for all youth and 78 days for first-time offenses.

Circuit 9 has the longest overall processing time for all youth at 212 days, and for first-time offenders at 225 days.

When asked, Worrell’s office said arraignment is done by the judicial system, and that’s a function of the court system, not the state attorney’s office.

