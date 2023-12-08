More Topeka children will receive toys for the holiday, thanks to these two organizations

Many children in the Topeka area will receive a toy for the holidays, thanks to these organizations.

The Rotary Club of Topeka partnered with Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots to distribute new toys to less-fortunate children in the Topeka community.

The campaign began at the end of October. On Thursday, Rotary members gathered to highlight their accomplishment of toy donations and other club achievements.

Donated toys are laid on a table at Kay's Garden Pavilion on Thursday during Rotary Club of Topeka's meeting. The club discussed its involvement and hopes of spreading good in the community.

Toys for Tots was a natural way to give back to community

Cody Fredrickson, a Rotary member and Azura employee, said teaming up with Toys for Tots felt like the right thing to do.

"Rotary is a service above self-organization, so we always try to look for opportunities to give back to the community," Fredrickson said. "Toys for Tots seemed like a natural one that could fit in."

U.S. Marine Corp Sgt. Brett Peterson and northeast Kansas Toys for Tot coordinator, said distributing the toys to children in the community will begin soon.

"Starting this weekend, we start bagging the toys for the family and next weekend is distribution," Peterson said. "Marines and volunteers will be at the West Ridge Mall packaging all toys.

U.S. Marine Corp Sgt. Brett Peterson, right, talks about his involvement with Toys for Tots alongside Cody Fredrickson, left, during Thursday's Rotary Club of Topeka meeting at Kay's Garden.

More than 150 toys were donated to the Toys for Tots campaign

Frederickson estimated "over 150" toys had been donated Thursday.

Last year, 8,938 children received 23,506 toys nationally, according to the Toys for Tots website.

Peterson said the organization is always looking for volunteers. To get involved with the Toys for Tots program, visit its website.

Vince Fry, president of the Rotary Club of Topeka, talks about the club's current activities during Thursday's meeting.

Keishera Lately is the business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @Lately_KT.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: More Topeka kids to get toys this year, thanks to these organizations