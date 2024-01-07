'More than a tragedy': Nashville groups host pop-up exhibit on Palestinian culture, people

Hundreds gathered Saturday to experience the history and culture of Palestine through an interactive pop-up exhibit at the Islamic Center of Nashville.

615 Youth for Palestine, the Islamic Center and the American Muslim Advisory Council partnered to host A Walk-Through Palestine: A Pop-Up Exhibit, sharing personal stories, videos, displays, food and opportunities to connect with the local Palestinian community.

“It’s so important that Palestine and its history and people are given a space to be larger than tragedy," 615 Youth for Palestine Co-founder Amira Ayesh-Akins said of the display, which drew about 700 people Saturday. "We are a people with a rich culture, with a rich history, who come from lands with deep meaning. I can’t wait to see Palestinians in Nashville have representation like never before, and I can’t wait for Nashville to understand our beauty and humanness as a people.”

Hamzah Saleh, an 18-year-old co-founder of Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, attended the exhibit in the hopes of informing others about Palestinian culture.

“A lot of the population here in Nashville, they know somebody who is Palestinian, but they don’t really know what’s going on in Palestine,” Saleh said.

Saleh hoped that the Saturday attendees would take a few things with them from the exhibit, including “a general history of the Palestinian people and to know that the next time they’re at the doctor or the next time they’re going shopping, they’re probably talking to a Palestinian even though they might not know it.”

Duaa Shahzad, 19, said she appreciated the way the exhibit represented Palestinian culture.

“I think it’s really important to learn, not only just about what’s going on, of course, but also about Palestinian culture. The boards that they have up here have the information organized perfectly to a point where it walks you through each phase, I guess you could say, of what’s going on,” Shahzad said.

What’s the latest on the Israel-Hamas War?

The death toll has continued to rapidly climb since the initial Oct. 7 attack between Israeli forces and Hamas in Gaza.

Recent estimates from the Health Ministry in Gaza puts the death toll at 22,722 Palestinians, while at least another 58,166 have been injured, Al Jazeera reported on Jan. 6.

'Stop the killing': Hundreds rally in Nashville, call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

'Be strong and resolute': Jewish Nashvillians mourn together at Israel solidarity event

Many are missing. And many more face homelessness and starvation.

Catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity plague the Gaza Strip, as about 85% of the population – 1.9 million people – have been displaced and are currently concentrated into an increasingly smaller geographic area, Integrated Food Security Phase Classification officials said.

The whole of the Gaza Strip, about 2.2 million people, have been or will be classified in IPC Phase 3 or above, meaning crisis or worse, between Dec. 8 and Feb. 7, according to data by IPC.

An estimated 200 heritage and archaeological sites have been destroyed as a result of the conflict.

Free speech fight: How the Israel-Hamas war is roiling colleges in Tennessee and beyond.

Who are 615 Youth for Palestine?

Founded two months ago by recent Belmont alum Sara Ali and student Ayesh-Akins, 615 Youth for Palestine works to educate the community about the history, culture and ongoing struggle of the Palestinian people and foster awareness and understanding through advocacy and activism.

“We started off just organizing protests. We organized three protests, and then we recognized the need for more educational community spaces, where people outside of the pro-Palestine movement could learn about the Palestinian struggle in our community in Nashville,” Ayesh-Akins said.

“This is the first time we’ve done an event like this, but so far, it’s been such a success, and we’ve really enjoyed preparing it… we had so much fun with it and moving forward want to do more things like this, more pop up exhibits and curated, educational events and programming because we think it’s really effective, and it’s also a great place to meet new people and convey the message in a really powerful and welcoming way,” Ali added.

The two co-founders say they hope the Saturday exhibit will inspire others to get involved.

“People can host, and we’d love for people to host,” Ali said.

“Even if you just want to have your friends over to learn about Palestine,” Ayesh-Atkins added.

'Palestinians are more than a tragedy.'

Several themes were incorporated into the exhibit, but it held a more personal touch for Ayesh-Akins. She and Ali chose to feature her grandfather Jamal Hassan Ayesh – who’s poetry reflects his life and wishes for Palestine and its people – alongside Palestine’s National Poet Mahmoud Darwish.

Ayesh-Akins made the inclusion hoping attendees could see the local community within the exhibit, she said.

It wasn't the only local angle. There were also musical components to the exhibit because Nashville is known worldwide as Music City.

“A lot of people are really going to resonate and love the artforms that are included,” Ayesh-Akins said. She and Ali said they hoped people came away with more than a history lesson.

“I hope people take empathy with them. I hope they take relation. I hope they understand that Palestinians are more than a tragedy," she said. "We have a culture, we have a history, we have wedding traditions and music and dance and poetry and art and architecture and a deep, rich history."

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville groups offer pop-up exhibit on Palestinian history, culture