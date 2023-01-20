More than a trailer full of gear was taken in theft from Boy Scout Troop 127 (Farmersville)

Someone stole a trailer full of gear and memorabilia belonging to Boy Scout Troop 127 (Farmersville) and police are looking for the person or persons responsible.

Scoutmaster Jason Moening told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott the crime has left him heartbroken.

The trip and the gear was about empowering the boys so that they learn life lessons, he said of Troop 127, made up of boys ages 11 to 16.

“It’s sad that it’s been stolen from children. It’s really disheartening,” he said.

According to the Jackson Twp. police investigation, the trailer was taken from the troop’s grounds in Farmersville, Montgomery County, where it had been for years.

“The trailer was actually sitting there, locked. They had to break, cut the lock off to be able to get access to it,” Moening said.

The trailer held all the gear they had, he said, but even more upsetting was that the priceless memories inside that trailer are gone as well,

“There was a lot of things the youth had built,” Moening said. “There’s a washing machine that we turned into an above-ground firepit. It was a rather unique thing that they put a lot of effort into.”

The items in that trailer can’t be replaced easily, he said.

Nevertheless, the missing trailer is not stopping the troop from doing what they love.

“They’re already making plans for the next campout,” he said.

Still, he said, it would incredible to see the trailer brought back to where it belongs -- with everything still inside.

If you see or hear anything related to this theft case, you are asked to call Jackson Twp. Police Department office at 937-696-2522, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or the non-emergency lines at 937-696-2444 or 937-836-2678.



