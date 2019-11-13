Minister Warns of ‘Unthinkable’ Consequences: Hong Kong Update

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s security chief John Lee cautioned that “unthinkable” consequences may come if violence continued, as the city’s financial center braced for a third-straight afternoon of protest.

The government remained confident in its ability to contain the chaos, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung -- the city’s No. 2 official -- said, as he and Lee briefed reporters following morning traffic disruptions by protesters. Demonstrators had returned to Chinese University of Hong Kong and further rallies were expected in the financial hub Wednesday afternoon.

Commuters packed onto the first trains Wednesday morning as activists continued to impede rush-hour traffic in a show of anger over the government’s response and police tactics. Several MTR Corp. services including the entire East Rail Line and parts of the Kwun Tong and West Rail lines were already shut due to vandalism and protest actions. Numerous bus lines were halted and several schools had suspended classes.

The protests which have been raging for five months in pursuit of greater democracy in the former British colony intensified Friday after a student died of injuries sustained near a protest. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam -- with a fresh nod of support from Communist Party leaders in Beijing -- has vowed not to give in to violent demonstrations.

Security chief warns of “unthinkable” consequences if violence continuesMore protests expected in financial center Wednesday after morning commute disrupted across city.Chinese state media says city at “most critical juncture.” Local stocks head toward worst close in a month. Some schools have shut in anticipation of more protests. Chinese University was the site of the most intense protests Tuesday.Tear gas was fired in the heart of Hong Kong’s business and financial district Monday and Tuesday.District elections are still scheduled to take place on Nov. 24.

Local stocks slump (11:02 a.m.)

The slump in Hong Kong equities risks turning into a rout as the protests gripping the city show only signs of escalating. The benchmark Hang Seng Index lost 2.1% as of 10:47 a.m., heading for its lowest close in a month.

Protesters gird for campus showdown (11 a.m.)

Hundreds of black-clad protesters returned to the campus of Chinese University in Hong Kong’s northeast, where the city saw some of the fiercest clashes between police on the previous night. Demonstrators had blocked the Tolo Highway and occupied bridge above it, where they had stockpiled bricks and petrol bombs.

Meanwhile, a 5 p.m. court hearing was scheduled to consider CUHK Student Union President So Tsun Fung’s application for an injunction to prevent police from entering the campus and deploying “crowd control” measures without permission. “The abuse of tear-gas firing endangered the campus and safety of the students,” So told reporters.

Top officials address chaos (10:57 a.m.)

Security chief Lee warned of “unthinkable” consequences if violence continued in Hong Kong, telling reporters that no area was exempt from the law -- including universities -- after a night of clashes at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. The Hong Kong government is confident that it has the capability to stop violence and contain chaos, Cheung -- the chief secretary-- said at the same media briefing. Cheung said citizens must disassociate themselves from violent protesters.

Calls for noon rally (10:31 a.m.)

Protesters called online for a “Lunch 3.0” gathering in Central, Admiralty, and Wan Chai -- the neighborhoods at the heart of Hong Kong’s financial hub -- meant to paralyze the area for a third straight afternoon.

City at ‘most critical juncture’: Xinhua (8:59 a.m.)

Hong Kong is at “the most critical juncture” as the violent acts of “black-clad rioters” are close to that of terrorism, the official Xinhua News Agency said in a commentary. Many Hong Kong people have already been “swept into a morbid state of bipolarism” over months of protest, it said, warning that “if this kind of oddity was allowed to continue society would be left with little time to correct itself.”

“Dialogue can happen when there are political differences, but on matters of principal such as stopping chaos and violence, and the future of Hong Kong, all Hong Kong people should be united in saying no to violence,” the commentary said.