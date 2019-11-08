Is There More To Transport International Holdings Limited (HKG:62) Than Its 4.2% Returns On Capital?

Today we'll look at Transport International Holdings Limited (HKG:62) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Transport International Holdings:

0.042 = HK$616m ÷ (HK$16b - HK$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Transport International Holdings has an ROCE of 4.2%.

Is Transport International Holdings's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Transport International Holdings's ROCE is fairly close to the Transportation industry average of 5.0%. Independently of how Transport International Holdings compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.0% available in government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

Transport International Holdings's current ROCE of 4.2% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 8.2% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Transport International Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:62 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 8th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Transport International Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Transport International Holdings's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Transport International Holdings has total assets of HK$16b and current liabilities of HK$1.2b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 7.9% of its total assets. Transport International Holdings has a low level of current liabilities, which have a negligible impact on its already low ROCE.