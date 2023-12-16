More travelers expected to hit highways, airlines for holidays

Dec. 16—JAMESTOWN — More travelers are expected to hit the highways or airlines for the holidays in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa, according to AAA-The Auto Club.

AAA-The Auto Club projected a 1.3% increase in travelers from the West North Central region, which includes Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa, South Dakota and three other states. AAA is projecting a 6.1% increase in air travel and less than 1% increase in automobile travel. AAA also says the largest increase in travelers from the region will be in other modes of transportation, such as train, bus or cruise ship.

Gene LaDoucer, director of public affairs for AAA-The Auto Club, said a number of factors can lead to an increase in travel for the holidays, including a higher employment rate, higher wages and lower fuel prices.

"We are still recovering from the pandemic years where travel was down," LaDoucer said. "We're seeing a strong desire now for people to travel and reengage in life. They want to get out and enjoy the time they have."

AAA projects more than 115.2 million travelers across the U.S. will go 50 miles or more from their home over a 10-day period from Saturday, Dec. 23, to Monday, Jan. 1.

LaDoucer said it is somewhat surprising that there is an increase in air travel especially with inflation.

"We are going to be seeing record numbers of air travelers for the Christmas and New Year's holidays whereas we have not quite returned to the prepandemic level for auto travel," he said.

Jamestown Regional Airport sees an increase in air travel during the holiday season, said Katie Hemmer, airport director.

"It will probably start picking up this week for the actual holiday as college kind of wraps up or anybody who is traveling to and from because of schooling," Hemmer said on Wednesday, Dec. 13. " ... People visiting family or taking a little vacation while the kids are at school break, those will increase our flights."

As of Wednesday, Hemmer said 841 passenger boardings were projected for December.

"We will probably have those holiday last-minute-type of people that come in that hopefully will put us around 1,000," she said.

She said anyone planning to travel by air should book flights as early as possible to get the best rates.

"As flights book up, the airlines use an algorithm that takes that into account so as the aircraft begins to fill, whether that's ours or a connecting flight, you may see an increase in the price," she said.

Hemmer said passengers flying out of Jamestown Regional Airport should not wrap gifts in their bags since they will be subject to getting checked by the Transportation Security Administration.

"Plan to wrap them when you get to your destination or use a gift bag or something like that to make it very easy to get through TSA with gifts," she said.

With more travelers expected to hit the highways, the lower fuel prices will be welcomed by motorists, LaDoucer said.

"Back in September we were over $4 a gallon for a brief period and since then, we have been on a steady decline now below $3 a gallon and just a few cents below what we were paying this time last year," he said.

Regular gas was $2.79 per gallon in Jamestown at seven locations as of Friday morning, Dec. 15, according to GasBuddy's website.

"It looks like the gas prices will likely continue to move lower at least for the short term and perhaps into late February before seasonal pressures start to increase as we start to ramp up for the busy summer driving season," LaDoucer said.

He said gas prices trend lower after Labor Day through late February or early March before they increase again through the summer months.

"Of course, there are any number of factors that can impact that (fuel prices) throughout the year particularly as it relates to oil prices and what's happening globally that can have short- or long-term impacts on gasoline prices," LaDoucer said.

LaDoucer also said motorists should make sure their automobiles are properly maintained before they hit the road. He also said to put an emergency car kit in the vehicle as well.

"We figure we are going to be rescuing 940,000 roadside people (nationwide) who have broken down on the roadside during the holiday season," he said. "If people can have their cars ready to go, get that routine maintenance done before they hit the roads, we can help prevent some of that inconvenience or people breaking down on the side of the road."