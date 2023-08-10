More trouble for Tekashi 69 — the rapper was just arrested in Florida. What we know

Tekashi 69 is making headlines again - for all the wrong reasons.

The local rapper (aka 6ix9ine) was arrested Wednesday night in Palm Beach for failing to appear over three traffic tickets he received two months ago, TMZ first reported.

As per court records, the 27-year-old was pulled over on June 14 on Florida’s Turnpike for speeding, driving 135 mph in a 65 mph zone. He was also issued two more citations for having an unregistered vehicle and no proof of insurance.

On June 27, a notice of hearing was returned in the mail, and on July 12, the singer failed to show up in court to enter his plea, so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

READ MORE: Tekashi69 beat up at Wynwood bar

Tekashi was processed at the Palm Beach County Jail, where he had his mug shot taken, and three hours later later released on $2,000 bond.

This week’s bust is just the latest in a string of problems for the controversial performer, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez.

In March, Tekashi ended up in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after getting attacked at an LA Fitness in Lake Worth, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Three men were taken into custody, according to authorities.

READ MORE: Restaurant owner gets backlash after Tekashi69 eats there

The altercation at the gym occurred just a few days after the “Inferno” rapper was seen on video getting kicked out of loanDepot park during the World Baseball Classic match-up between Mexico and Puerto Rico.

In his short life, Tekashi has already been in a bunch of legal trouble. In 2019, the Brooklyn native was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to racketeering, firearms and drug trafficking charges related to several shootings and assaults around New York City.

Just last month, the singer’s performance at the 2023 Premios Juventud in Puerto Rico was canceled due to safety issues, reported Billboard, citing a Univision statement saying that recommendations were issued by “competent entities.”

Story continues

Tekashi is well known to have beef with quite a few folks. The latest feud reportedly involves reggaeton star Anuel AA, who split from wife Yailin La Más Viral while she was pregnant earlier this year. Tekashi apparently took the Dominican singer’s side as the two are close, recently collaborating on her song “Pa Ti.”

The two men majorly got into on social media, after Anuel posted a picture of his baby girl, with Tekashi calling Anuel a “rat” an abuser and a bad father. Anuel responded by accusing Tekashi of being a pedophile and well, things, spiraled pretty quickly.

But it’s unclear whether the threats Tekashi reportedly received before the show in Puerto Rico revolve around this particular feud.