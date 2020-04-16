While awaiting IRS stimulus check, more turn to cash advance apps

Ashely Perkins is one of the millions who have been laid off or placed on work furlough as the novel coronavirus puts the global economy in a tailspin.

The 35-year-old child nutrition program manager from Napoleonville, Louisiana, said "thankfully," her furlough, which began April 13, has been with pay.

But she said her husband is also on furlough without pay and his salary is three times hers, affecting their household income "dramatically."

Perkins told ABC News she has been using Earnin -- an app that lets users tap into their paycheck before payday and receive a cash advance -- to help with finances. She's been using the service for the past two years and had previously taken advances out with it.

Many, in fact, are turning to payday advance apps, which have largely replaced controversial payday lenders, to get cash into their hands faster during this time of crisis.

Ram Palaniappan, the founder of Earnin, said the company has seen a usage spike since the COVID-19 pandemic’s onset.

As of Thursday, Earnin is reported to have had over 5 million downloads in the Google Play app store and another cash advance app, Dave, is reported to have had over a million. Apple’s App Store does not publicly disclose download numbers.

In addition to the advances -- which are automatically paid back when the user gets their next paycheck -- these apps also offer free or low-cost, fee-based financial services including banking overdraft protection, budget management tools and even job searches.

However, Perkins said that her favorite aspect of using the Earnin app is "not having to pay interest." Instead of fees or interest, users can leave a suggested "tip."

"You only leave a tip that you think is fair and you aren’t even required to do so. I always do since I know that they need some form of money coming in to keep the app going for people like me," she said.

Estona Jones, 44, who works in the financial industry in Lisle, Illinois, said she found Earnin’s other features, such as providing a way to track her hours as she worked at different locations, useful.

"During this pandemic I’m working from home, so my time can’t be tracked. Earnin made it easy by having me simply provide a status of employment, via screenshot or email," she said to ABC News.

PHOTO: Ashley Perkins, pictured in an undated handout photo, is using Earnin' as she and her husband have been placed on work furlough during the COVID-19 crisis. (Courtesy Ashley Perkins)

How it works

Payday advance apps like Earnin fall under the exception rule that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau carved out for no-cost advances under the Payday Lending Rule. Instead of paying a payday advance back with interest, Earnin and Dave allow users to pay voluntary "tips.”

“When someone cashes out they determine what tip they want to leave,” an Earnin spokesperson told ABC News in an email.

Tipping is also optional for those using the Dave app, however, Dave does charge a $1 per month membership fee to offset overhead costs, according to a post on the company’s website.

Most of the apps like these allow new users an advance of up to $100 per pay period as a maximum amount. That amount can increase based on a number of factors, and advances in most of these apps range from $50 to $500.

Advances can also be denied. Both apps require that users provide access to a significant amount of personal financial information, beginning with linking their bank account to the app. The apps then analyze a user’s income history and bank account. If a user’s bank account falls too low too soon after their pay day or if their bank account shows they have too many upcoming payments, advances can be denied. Also, using payday advance apps requires automatic paycheck deposits.

PHOTO: A screenshot of the Earnin app for Android. (Activehours Inc.)