More U.S. Congress Republicans openly doubt Trump's election claims

Richard Cowan
·3 min read
By Richard Cowan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pressure for President Donald Trump to start the transition process to President-elect Joe Biden built among Republicans in the U.S. Congress on Friday, as several voiced doubts over Trump's claims of fraudulent voting.

Senator Lamar Alexander, who is retiring at the end of the year, said Biden had a "very good chance" of becoming the next president, and urged the Trump administration to begin the transition process. The loser of this election should "put the country first, congratulate the winner and help him to a good beginning of the new term," the Tennessee senator wrote in a statement.

Michigan Representative Fred Upton told reporters Friday, "I've not seen any evidence of fraud that would overturn 150,000 and some votes" that Biden leads Trump by in his home state. "No one has shown any evidence" of fraud in Michigan, Upton said.

Alaska's conservative Senator Dan Sullivan told reporters Trump has "a high bar" to prove his claims the election has been stolen by Democrats. "And they've got to prove it in court," Sullivan said.

Mitt Romney, the Utah Senator who has been a Trump critic, wrote on Twitter late Thursday that Trump had failed to make a "plausible case" of widespread election fraud, and was now trying to pressure state and local officials to overturn the election. "It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action," he wrote.

Until now, Republicans in Congress have mostly said Trump should have latitude in pursuing legal claims of wrongdoing in the election.

Now, there is a cascading effect underway in the party, according to one Republican strategist who has advised campaigns for several years.

First "never Trumpers" called on Trump to begin turning over power to Biden almost immediately after the Nov. 3 election, the strategist said on Friday, followed by "marginal never Trumpers" a week later.

They are now being joined by Republicans who supported him reluctantly over the past four years, he said. "In reality, Republicans all over are turning the page" on Trump's presidency, he said.

Republican Representative Jim Banks, the incoming chairman of a large group of conservative House Republicans, indirectly acknowledged Biden is likely to prevail, telling reporters that he expects the Democratic president-elect "to be a lame duck from Day One" in office.

Still, the vast majority of Republicans in Congress have yet to acknowledge Biden's win publicly.

Official certifications of election results in the 50 states have started rolling in, and are expected to show that Biden won some 6 million votes more than Trump, and 306 votes in the Electoral College that determines the winner, compared to Trump's 232.

Trump insisted again on Friday that he won the election. But so far, the president's court challenges alleging fraud have either been dismissed or have failed to present evidence that would significantly cut into Biden's lead.

A Thursday press conference in which Trump lawyer Rudolph Giuliani posed a series of election conspiracies that he said were waged against Trump, without providing any evidence, may have been a turning point for some former allies, two Republican sources said. They noted a lack of logic in Giuliani's presentation that they said undercut the president's argument.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Heather Timmons and Daniel Wallis)

    Members of President Trump's outside legal team, including Rudy Giuliani, have reportedly been sidelined from a meeting with Michigan lawmakers due to a case of COVID-19.Giuliani and other Trump lawyers won't be able to attend a White House meeting scheduled for Friday with two Michigan lawmakers because they were recently exposed to the coronavirus, Axios reports. This meeting with lawmakers from the state where President-elect Joe Biden was projected to win, according to the Times, "appears to be a part of the president's campaign to interfere with the state's certification process."But Andrew Giuliani, Rudy's son who is a staffer at the White House, on Friday announced he tested positive for COVID-19, and the Times reports he attended the Thursday news conference in which Rudy Giuliani pushed baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud. On a conference call with Trump officials on Friday, when the subject arose of which member of Trump's outside legal team would attend the White House meeting, Axios reports this planning quickly "fell apart" when it was revealed that Giuliani's son tested positive and it subsequently became clear that "the entire Giuliani-affiliated legal team was probably exposed." Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs summed up the chaos by noting that Giuliani being forced to skip this meeting due to COVID-19 comes after White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Trump adviser David Bossie were both sidelined because they tested positive for the coronavirus.> Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows sidelined after the election by coronavirus so Dave Bossie stepped in to guide strategy. Then Bossie sidelined by covid, and Rudy Giuliani became front man on election battle. Now Giuliani can’t be in the room because his son has the virus. https://t.co/oFMZBxH8Hl> > — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 20, 2020Indeed, Axios wrote that this was just more "turmoil" thrown into Trump's legal efforts, with a campaign adviser saying, "It's just a s--tshow, it's a joke." Read more at Axios.More stories from theweek.com America is buckling 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial The dangerously stupid machinations of Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani