"There will be more UAVs, fewer Russian ships": Minister Fedorov announces new drone attacks

Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, has said that by the end of the year, the production of drones in Ukraine will grow 120 times.

Source: Fedorov in an interview with Reuters

Details: Fedorov noted that in 2023, the production of drones in Ukraine has increased more than 100 times compared to last year.

Quote from Fedorov: "There will be more drones, more attacks, and fewer Russian ships. That’s for sure.

I think it’ll be an increase of around 120 to 140 times by the end of this year if you compare it to the previous one."

More details: The minister says Ukraine is testing artificial intelligence systems that can localise targets several kilometres away and direct drones at them, even if external communication is disrupted by electronic warfare.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravdaʼs sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported that the SSUʼs SeaBaby drone hit the Samum missile ship not far from the entrance to Sevastopol Bay.

For this attack, the special service used an experimental sample of a maritime drone that can work in a storm, hiding from detection behind high waves.

Later, a photo of the towing of the Russian missile ship Samum, which was hit in the Black Sea by the SSUʼs drone SeaBaby, was published.

