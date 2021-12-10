More vehicle larcenies attempted

Dec. 10—Another night of attempted vehicle break-ins was topped off with the arrest of a 17-year old juvenile on Wednesday. Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti said the suspect was in one of two vehicles that were pursued by road patrol deputies after a 4 a.m. call about suspicious activity in Pendleton.

"They went around to a bunch of different neighborhoods trying doors on cars," Filicetti said. "We received a call of suspicious activity in one of the neighborhoods, and when we got there there were two vehicles. Neither one of them would pull over and (the pursuit) went into Amherst, over the bridge at Campbell and North French, and the one car became disabled."

The disabled vehicle had been stolen overnight from the area of Errick Road in Wheatfield, according to the sheriff's office. Suspects fled that vehicle on foot and foot tracks led Amherst police to the juvenile, who was put into custody.

The owner of the stolen vehicle said he had parked it at 5 p.m. Tuesday, with the key fob inside and the vehicle unlocked.

Another vehicle in the same area of Errick Road appeared to have been gone through, but nothing was reported missing.

The juvenile, who resides in Buffalo, was charged with third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and was released to his parents, according to the sheriff's office.

The Wednesday incidents follow a documented rash of larcenies from unlocked vehicles, and / or vehicle thefts, in various areas of Lockport, Wilson, Pendleton, Ransomville and Wheatfield over the past month or so.