More of This Vibrant Lake Champlain Family Escape

Michael Boodro
  • Tour This Vibrant Lake Champlain Family Escape
  • Tour This Vibrant Lake Champlain Family Escape
  • Tour This Vibrant Lake Champlain Family Escape
  • Tour This Vibrant Lake Champlain Family Escape
  • Tour This Vibrant Lake Champlain Family Escape
  • Tour This Vibrant Lake Champlain Family Escape
  • Tour This Vibrant Lake Champlain Family Escape
  • Tour This Vibrant Lake Champlain Family Escape
  • Tour This Vibrant Lake Champlain Family Escape
  • Tour This Vibrant Lake Champlain Family Escape
  • Tour This Vibrant Lake Champlain Family Escape
  • Tour This Vibrant Lake Champlain Family Escape
  • Tour This Vibrant Lake Champlain Family Escape
  • Tour This Vibrant Lake Champlain Family Escape
  • Tour This Vibrant Lake Champlain Family Escape
  • Tour This Vibrant Lake Champlain Family Escape
  • Tour This Vibrant Lake Champlain Family Escape
  • Tour This Vibrant Lake Champlain Family Escape
1 / 18

Tour This Vibrant Lake Champlain Family Escape

Taking inspiration from grand getaways of yore, AD100 architect Gil Schafer transforms a ramshackle ranch house on the shores of Vermont

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories