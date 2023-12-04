More victims come forward in Sports & Imports fraud case, damages surpass $1.1 million

Additional victims have come forward in a fraud case involving Sport & Imports in Columbus, according to police.

Sama Moore, owner of the car sales and repair shop, was arrested and charged with multiple crimes.

At the time of her arrest, damages were calculated to be over $800,000. But additional victims have since come forward, raising the losses to over $1.1 million, according to police.

Police say 15 additional felony warrants were issued for Moore.

A Columbus Recorder’s Court hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Dec. 7.

The investigation into Sports & Imports began in the spring when when multiple people came forward alleging fraudulent activities involving the business, according to police.

The business, located at 1040 Veterans Parkway, was searched in October.

Victims came forward in Recorder’s Court asking Judge David Ranieri to not grant bond for Moore.

Ranieri took some time off the bench to consider this testimony, before telling defense attorney Rod Skiff his client would remain in jail and held without bond.

Investigators said anyone suspecting they were scammed may contact investigators at 706-225-3151.