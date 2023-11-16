More victims possible after Monteagle man charged with sexual exploitation

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Monteagle man has been taken into custody for exploitation of a minor and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working to determine if there are more victims.

TBI agents and officers with the Monteagle Police Department have arrested 24-year-old Austin Olszewski.

Homicide investigation after North Nashville shooting

Detectives contacted TBI special agents on Monday, Nov. 13 after learning on Friday, Nov. 10 about an account user that had been receiving child sexual abuse material from underage girls via Snapchat. Agents developed additional information via a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Through that tip, agents learned Olszewski was engaged in making threats to post photos of a minor if she did not send him more child sex abuse material, according to a TBI release.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Olszewski was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means. He was booked into the Grundy County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.

Anyone who may have had communication with Snapchat account t_rexbaby21 is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.