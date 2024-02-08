More victims step forward in fake landlord investigation

TechCrunch

Depending on the title company, real estate transactions like this are done on paper with a check or through electronic wire transfer. “Abigail came home from work and told me that one of their homebuyers almost lost all of their money in an email spoofing scam, something that was sort of new in 2017,” Andy White told TechCrunch. White looked through his records of how he and his wife had made the real estate transaction and discovered it was via a random email from the title company that included an account number and routing number.