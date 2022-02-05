More video of officer-involved shooting released

Feb. 4—CENTERVILLE — Police have released several video files of officer body cameras and police car dash cameras from a November officer-involved shooting that left a man dead.

The shooting happened in rural Centerville on Nov. 21, in connection with a domestic assault incident being investigated by the Centerville Police Department.

Centerville Police Officers Jacob Downs and Graffe Holmes, and Appanoose County Sheriff's Deputy Gary Buckallew Jr., were involved. Kevin Arbogast, 45, of Centerville, was shot multiple times and killed as a result.

An investigation conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation led to a determination by the Iowa Attorney General's Office that the officers were legally justified in shooting and killing Arbogast.

The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office and Centerville Police Department initially had asked the court to enter an order that would declare the video footage a confidential record. In a lawsuit that sought an injunctive order, the government named Richard Eckles and Des Moines television station KCCI as respondents. Eckles is an Appanoose County resident and a licensed chiropractor. Both Eckles and KCCI had filed public record requests related to the incident.

Initially, police said the videos could not be redacted due to the voice and image of a juvenile on the scene who was experiencing extreme duress. The juvenile is prevalent throughout the recordings. But on Thursday, more than 12 gigabytes of video files were released after they were edited to blur the face of the juvenile.

In a press release, law enforcement said the family of Arbogast and caretakers of the juvenile had "specifically requested that the body camera footage be released to the public." The Ottumwa Courier obtained the video files on Friday. Due to the violent and emotional nature of the videos, The Courier is opting not to publish them at this time.

When police arrived on the scene, they first encountered a juvenile wearing a bulletproof vest at the front door of the residence. A calm scene changed quickly, as Arbogast emerged from a nearby shed from behind the officers with an AR-15 pointed their direction.

Story continues

The two officers on scene and the juvenile began yelling for Arbogast to drop the weapon. Shortly after an officer yelled a "final warning," shots began being fired. After an initial round of gunfire, Buckallew arrived and officers again fired their weapons until Arbogast fell to the ground.

Video of the police's encounter with Kristen Sheston during the domestic violence investigation that came before the shooting at another location was not provided in the release. Police were initially called to her residence in Centerville on Nov. 21 for the report of a domestic assault where Arbogast was the suspect.

According to the memo from the Iowa Attorney General's Office, after police collected information from Sheston, they returned to the police station to contact Arbogast by phone, who stated he was at his residence if the officers wanted to come talk to him.

A hearing scheduled for Feb. 7 on the release of the video and other investigative information has been continued while parties work on the final settlement agreement. KCCI had also requested reports made within the first 96 hours of the incident.

Appanoose County has moved to dismiss its lawsuit against Eckles. The City of Centerville and Centerville Police department had named Eckles and KCCI in a separate lawsuit that was filed within the same docket. A new hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 28.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.