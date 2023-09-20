More warm & dry weather on the way...
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi has the updated forecast
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi has the updated forecast
US Representative Deborah Ross has introduced updates to the Protect Musicians Act. If passed, the bill will create a level playing field for artist negotiating with major streaming companies.
In a span of five months this year, former President Donald Trump was indicted on a total of 91 felony counts across four separate criminal cases. As hearings and trial dates are set, here's a guide to some of the legal terms you may hear.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
One of the leaked documents from the FTC v. Microsoft case was an email Spencer sent to the company's Chief Marketing Officers Chris Capossela and Takeshi Numoto in 2020.
The 80s, for instance, brought exciting breakthroughs in learning by demonstration, but a slew of research projects out of schools like CMU, MIT and UC Berkeley point to a future in which robots learn much like their human counterparts. Today at TechCrunch Disrupt's Hardware Stage, the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) is showcasing advancements in research that can teach a robot a new skill quite literally overnight. “It’s remarkable how fast it works," says TRI CEO and Chief Scientist Gill Pratt.
Hunter's expected to miss three weeks after a late hit by Blackburn.
The personal details of thousands of U.K. police officers have been stolen after a suspected ransomware attack on a third-party supplier. Greater Manchester Police, one of the largest police departments in the U.K., confirmed last week that the supplier, since confirmed as Stockport based identity card maker Digital ID, holds “some information on those employed by GMP.” “We understand how concerning this is for our employees so, as we work to understand any impact on GMP, we have contacted the Information Commissioner's Office and are doing everything we can to ensure employees are kept informed, their questions are answered, and they feel supported,” Colin McFarlane, assistant chief constable of GMP, said in a statement.
It didn’t take long to learn Panos Panay’s new home. The industry veteran, instrumental in developing Windows 11 and the Microsoft Surface line of 2-in-1s and laptops, will land at Amazon.
Hey, friendly people, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that aggregates the top tech news over the past few days. In this edition of WiR, we cover Apple's iPhone and other related announcements, the MGM hack and Tesla's Cybertruck reemerging with an updated interior. Also on the agenda is payment processor Square facing an outage, California considering a ban on autonomous trucks and the tumultuous canning of supply chain startup Flexport's CEO, former Amazon consumer chief Dave Clark.
This week, we talk about the 2023 Detroit Auto Show, its reveals, its mood and what we hope it becomes in the future.
Colorado is a 23.5-point favorite over the Rams ahead of Saturday's game on ESPN.
The Red Sox hired Bloom nearly four years ago.
"The growth of AI, I believe, is the growth of Arm," Arm EVP and Chief Commercial Officer Will Abbey told me this morning, minutes before the chip designer's stock started trading on Nasdaq. While AI may not always be the first thing you think about when you hear about Arm, when I asked Abbey about what's next for the company, he immediately jumped to AI.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big NFC matchup between the Eagles and Vikings.
Here's a list of the best tablets you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Consumer prices edged higher in August as a surge in oil prices contributed to an uptick in headline inflation, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
MobileCoin, the startup known for building Signal's crypto payments feature, has appointed a new CEO as it works on expanding its encrypted money transfer service to global users in need of a more modern remittance solution. Sara Drakeley is taking the helm as MobileCoin's new chief executive officer. Replacing her previous role as the firm's chief technology officer is Henry Holtzman, former chief innovation officer at MIT Media Lab.
Jones' new deal is reportedly worth up to $25 million.
Director Don Argott takes us inside his buzzy documentary about football's most endearing family. "Sometimes the documentary gods hand you a gift."
From 2026, the German premium carmaker will make two electric models at its Mini plant in Oxford — the Mini Cooper 3-door and the compact crossover Mini Aceman.