More warrants issued in Noel case

Jan. 22—CLARK COUNTY — Three search warrants that were issued on Thursday and Friday were released Monday regarding the investigation of former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel.

Noel is being charged with 15 felonies including theft, public corruption and ghost employment.

According to a search warrant affidavit written by Lt. Jeffrey Hearon of the Indiana State Police, Hearon spoke with Assistant Clark County Sheriff Mark Grube about Bradley Kramer, who is married to Noel's wife's sister.

Before 2018, Kramer was a jail officer and was not eligible for a Clark County Merit Deputy pension. Kramer was then promoted to Clark County Matron in 2018, thus making him eligible for the sheriff's pension program.

According to the affidavit, Grube had apparently said that he believed Noel "intentionally altered" promotion documents, which Kramer knowingly submitted, to receive "an eight-year pension of twenty percent to which he was not entitled."

Grube provided Hearon with two application for purchase pension documents, one dated Sept. 17, 2020, and the other dated June 30, 2020

"A review of the records indicated many original reports had been altered," it states.

Hearon said that he then contacted former Clark County Sheriff's Department Human Resource Director Phil Parker about his interaction with Kramer and Noel and the two pension applications. Parker confirmed he received two sets of documents from Kramer.

He said the first set of documents appeared correct, with Kramer being a jail officer for four years and a matron and merit deputy for the remaining time. The second set stated Kramer was promoted to Clark County Jail Matron on Jan. 1, 2015, meaning he was now eligible for a 20% pension when Noel left office.

It states that Noel and Kramer declined to be interviewed.

Hearon said he found out Kramer had applied for and was hired as an Indiana University South police officer. It states he contacted IU South Chief Steve Miller, and requested Kramer's job application and resume to compare with the documents submitted for the merit deputy pension.

Hearon requested a search warrant to the Indiana University administration building on Thursday for the documents.

According to Indiana Gateway, Kramer was paid $68,981 in 2022 as a sergeant for the Clark County Sheriff's Office. According to the CCSO, his last date of employment with the department was July 24, 2023.

Kramer's wife and Noel's sister-in-law, Athena Kramer, was also a former employee of the Clark County Sheriff's Office. According to Indiana Gateway, she was paid $69,913 in 2022 as matron of the Clark County jail. According to the CCSO, her last date of employment with the department was Dec. 31, 2022.