More Washington colleges will require COVID shots for students in fall semester

Brooke Wolford
·3 min read

The University of Washington announced Monday it will join Washington State University in requiring students at all campus locations to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the start of the autumn quarter.

“Widespread vaccination is the only real way we can put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us and return to a more normal way of living, learning and working,” Ana Mari Cauce, the university’s president, said in a news release. “Our community is one that cares — about each other and about the state and society we serve. For your health, and for the health of us all, please get vaccinated as soon as you can.”

The school made the announcement six weeks before the end of the spring quarter “to provide time for students who are in the area to get vaccinated before summer.” UW Medicine hospitals and mass vaccination sites in Seattle, Pierce County and Snohomish County are offering shots free of charge, according to the release.

University officials are still discussing whether to require vaccines for faculty and staff, the news release said.

“Students will need to verify they have been vaccinated before the start of the fall quarter unless they are claiming a medical, religious or philosophical exemption, which is similar to the UW’s existing tri-campus immunization requirement,” the release said. “If students aren’t able to get vaccinated where they currently live, the University will provide vaccinations to students once they arrive on campus.”

The university will release details about the verification process and how to claim an exemption early this summer.

Washington State’s vaccine mandate

Washington State University announced last week that students and faculty at all campus locations will need to be vaccinated if they plan to attend in-person classes or activities this fall, according to a statement from WSU President Kirk Schulz.

“As the state’s land-grant university, [WSU] has an obligation to serve the public good and promote the health and safety of the communities it serves,” Schulz wrote. “In order to participate in any on‑site or in‑person courses and activities, students at all WSU locations will be expected to be vaccinated by the start of the fall semester.”

These Washington college campuses will require COVID vaccine for fall semester

Some programs may require participating students to prove vaccination earlier. Students who are fully online are exempt from the requirement and the university will also allow exemptions for medical, religious or personal reasons.

Students living in university-housing in Pullman must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination by Aug. 6. Those who don’t live in university-housing and do not have program-specific requirements will need to prove they’ve been vaccinated by Nov. 1.

The university may modify housing assignments depending on a student’s exemptions.

“Students who fail to meet this requirement will be prevented from registering for spring semester courses and/or face other restrictions,” Schulz wrote.

Where other colleges stand

Other state schools are still considering requiring proof of vaccination, including Eastern Washington University and Western Washington University, although they both “strongly encourage” students and employees to get vaccinated.

Central Washington University’s website says that while it will not require students to prove they’ve been vaccinated, it is “strongly encouraging all students, faculty, and staff to become vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible.”

Other colleges across the nation, including Stanford and Yale, have announced they will require vaccinations going into the fall.

The Washington State Department of Health reported there are 374,882 cases of COVID-19 and 5,499 deaths as of Saturday.

Recommended Stories

  • Four-year-old mauled to death by dog

    Animal control euthanise animal as police investigate the attack

  • By the Numbers: College enrollment on the decline

    A new study finds that college enrollment is down this year overall, and particularly at the nation’s community colleges.

  • Texas Sees Deficit Disappear as Tax Revenue Surges on Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas anticipates an unexpected budget surplus as tax-collections rebound along with the nation’s economy, causing it to boost revenue forecasts for the next two years.The state expects to end the current budget cycle in August with a $725 million surplus, a sharp reversal from the nearly $1 billion deficit it was expecting in January, according to estimates released Monday by Comptroller Glenn Hegar.The state now projects it will have $115.7 billion of revenue available for general-purpose spending during the biennium that begins in September, about $3 billion more than estimated in January.“The state’s economy is in better shape today than it was back in January,” Hegar told reporters, attributing the turnaround to the success of the vaccine roll-out and the decline of coronavirus cases. “It was a much more cautious outlook than it is today.”Texas is among states across the U.S. whose finances are rapidly mending as the economy emerges from the pandemic, with rising stock prices and unprecedented federal stimulus efforts boosting tax revenue. On top of that, states are set to receive a massive influx of aid under President Joe Biden’s rescue plan.Last week, Connecticut raised its revenue estimate for the next fiscal year by $593 million, while New York collected $3 billion more in revenue in the last fiscal year compared with earlier projections. California also saw a larger-than-expected windfall.“The increase in Texas revenue estimates is consistent with what we’ve seen in other states and with the national economic improvement,” said John Ceffalio, senior municipal research analyst at CreditSights Inc.Texas’s largest source of revenue is the sales tax because it doesn’t have an income tax. Those sales taxes have been propped up by residents shopping and dining out since virus-related restrictions were lifted. The state brought in $3.4 billion of sales taxes in April, a record and 31.4% more than April 2020, according to Hegar’s office.Governor Greg Abbott lifted the state’s mask mandate and other anti-pandemic restrictions in early March, allowing businesses to open at full capacity.“Spending this March affecting April tax collections was supported by widespread business reopenings and the lifting of capacity restrictions, greater consumer confidence in going out as the vaccine rollout progressed, federal stimulus checks and spending delayed from February into March due to the winter storm and power outage,” Hegar said in a statement Monday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Make Student Mental Health Part of School Reopening Plans

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. As vaccine distribution picks up pace across the country and governors join President Joe Biden’s push for schools to return to in-person instruction by May, leaders are moving quickly to ensure that reopenings happen safely. The School Superintendents Association, AASA, […]

  • The girl in the Kent State photo: She was only 14. Here’s how her life turned out

    In 1970, an image of a dead protester immediately became iconic. But what happened to the 14-year-old kneeling next to him?

  • Biden promotes education spending at stops in Virginia

    President Joe Biden traveled Monday to coastal Virginia to promote his plans to increase spending on education and children, part of his $1.8 trillion families proposal announced last week. Visiting Tidewater Community College with first lady Jill Biden, the president discussed his $109 billion proposal to provide Americans with two years of tuition-free community college. “When America made 12 years of public education universal in America in the early 1900s, it made us the best educated nation in the world,” Biden said.

  • COVID-19 cases remain flat as more than 40 percent of Kentuckians have received vaccine dose

    As Kentucky’s trajectory of new COVID-19 infections remains plateaued, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 313 new cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday, along with eight more virus-related deaths.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce could be the most expensive ever

    Bill and Melinda Gates’s divorce could become the most expensive in history, as the pair bring in the lawyers to divvy up the Microsoft founder’s gargantuan fortune. The couple announced on Monday that they would split after nearly 30 years of marriage, saying that they no longer believed they could “grow together” during the “next phase” of their lives. Mr Gates, 65, who completed his own uncoupling from Microsoft last year by stepping down from its board after 45 years, is currently the world’s 4th richest person according to Bloomberg, with an estimated net worth of $146bn (£105bn). Since divorce laws in their home state of Washington tend to place equal ownership on all assets acquired since marriage, that could make for a settlement even bigger than the $36bn reportedly awarded to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s wife Mackenzie Scott. Mr Bezos and Ms Scott, whose 25-year union came in just two years shy of the Gates’, agreed not to split their then-$131bn fortune equally but nevertheless broke records with their deal.

  • Trump hires lawyer to fight capitol police officer’s lawsuit accusing him of inciting insurrection

    The lawsuits are seeking an unspecified amount in monetary damages in excess of $75,000

  • San Diego migrant boat: Three dead after smuggling vessel breaks up off California coast

    An official said every indication was ‘this was a smuggling vessel used to smuggle migrants into the United States illegally’

  • Good Samaritan saves child thrown out of car into bay in horror crash

    The cause of the car wreck is still under investigation

  • One in four Spaniards has had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    One in four Spaniards has now had one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, health authorities said on Monday, as the country speeds up its inoculation programme. In total, 12,162,359 people have received one dose of one of the four vaccines being used in Spain - or 25.6% of the population of 47 million. Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said last month he expected 70% of the population to be vaccinated by the end of August.

  • US faces growing pressure over ‘moral responsibility’ to waive intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines

    WHO and White House mull whether to lift patent constraints on vaccine production

  • Instagram mother charged after falsely accusing Latino couple of trying to snatch her kids

    ‘There absolutely need to be consequences for attention-seeking “influencers” that make up drama for likes and views on social media,’ says family member of accused couple

  • Biden’s press freedom day statement was a little different from Trump’s

    Biden celebrates ‘courage of truth-tellers who refuse to be intimidated’ while Trump pushes 2020 election conspiracy theory on World Press Freedom Day

  • Democrats have raised more in Biden’s first 100 days than in either Obama’s or Trump’s

    DNC reveals it has brought in $15.4m during Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office

  • Texas city votes to ban abortion

    ‘Our doors are open and we will continue to advocate for our patients, no matter what,’ Planned Parenthood says

  • US has thrown away 180,000 doses of the Covid vaccine

    Pharmacies wasted more doses than states, US territories, and federal agencies combined

  • Proud Boys Canada dissolves, with leaders claiming it was ‘never a white supremacist group’

    Proud Boys groups says ‘we were never terrorists’ in statement

  • Mother of 2, transgender community leader identified as victims of Dorchester double stabbing

    Authorities say the suspect stabbed his wife in front of their two children, as well as another woman they were living with.