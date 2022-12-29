Be more water-conscious at home with these easy steps

Barbara Bellesi Zito
·5 min read
Be more water-conscious by using water filtration systems, fixing leaky faucets and using safe cleaning products.
Be more water-conscious by using water filtration systems, fixing leaky faucets and using safe cleaning products.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Water covers about 70% of the Earth, but only 1% of this natural resource is safe for human consumption, according to the [Environmental Protection Agency EPA.

While water conservation is a key focus in combating climate change, so is improving the quality of the water consumed. Globally, industry and agriculture combine for a whopping 88% of freshwater, while 12% is used for municipal purposes, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Riggs Eckelberry, founder and CEO of OriginClear, says, “We need to start looking at our [water usage] practices ourselves, but we also need to start holding industry and agriculture more accountable.”

Right now, 43 out of 50 states reuse water, according to the International Water Association, but very little of it is potable. OriginClear works to help industry and agriculture do more of their own water recycling to combat what Eckelberry calls “extremely exploitative water practices.”

While residential water usage pales in comparison to that of industry and agriculture, that’s not to say that homeowners shouldn’t make their own efforts to minimize water use.

Here are some tips on how to take a more mindful approach to water usage and water quality care in your home.

Start the year off strong. Sign up for our newsletter to get reviews, deals and expert advice dropped right in your inbox.

Water filtration—a permanent method for clean water

Mallory Micetich, Home Expert at Angi, says, “Water filtration systems are the best way to get rid of contaminants in your water.”

Water filtration removes any impurities and contaminants, like iron, lead, fluoride, bacteria, minerals, chlorine and sediment, she explains.

If you’ve got the budget for it, a whole-house filtration system would ensure high-quality water throughout the home, including showers and bathtubs.

“If you’re just looking for cleaner drinking water, a more affordable option would be to install POU (point-of-use) filtration where you can add this filter system only to areas you drink water from,” says Micetich.

Jon Sanborn, is a licensed real estate agent in San Diego and co-founder of SD House Guys, a home buying firm. He and his team often include water conservation and water quality improvement features in the homes they renovate.

“Depending on the budget and project requirements, we may add a variety of features such as an RO (reverse osmosis) system for kitchen faucets to reduce waste, low-flow toilets and showers, rain barrels for collecting rainwater, and other sustainable plumbing solutions,” he says.

3 easy things that you can do at home to help improve the world's water quality

Proper waste disposal and appropriate detergent use are important to improving your water quality.
Proper waste disposal and appropriate detergent use are important to improving your water quality.

1. Avoid flushing things you shouldn’t

“There’s no such thing as flushable wipes,” says Andrea White, director of Water Process Engineering at Moleaer, a global leader in nanobubble technology for wastewater treatment. They’ll only get stuck in the sewer system, she explains.

Don’t think yours will cause a problem? Consider this: In 2020, the first year of the pandemic, over 700 tons of flushable wipes were removed from a wastewater pumping station in Maryland.

2. Dispose of household waste and cleaning products properly

Don’t dump cooking oil or detergents and other cleaning products down the drain, says White, and this includes toilet bowl cleaners. All of these cleansers, disinfectants and surfactants go right into the wastewater.

David Ellerby, Reviewed’s chief scientist, says, “Standard toilet cleaners tend to contain strong alkalis (typically sodium hypochlorite) and acids, as well as detergents. As cleaning products go, they're among the more environmentally damaging and the most hazardous to use from a personal perspective.”

While there are treatment processes to remove all of that from the water, it takes a lot of energy—not to mention money by way of higher water and sewer bills—to do it.

White says, “They really should be taken to a hazardous waste collection facility rather than dumped down the drain.”

Instead, says Ellerby, “Classic homemade cleaners based on vinegar and baking soda are a more benign alternative.”

3. Read the label on high-efficiency detergents

You’ve done a good thing by purchasing laundry detergent marked high-efficiency, but how much of it are you using? And, are you using it with an HE washer?

“Laundry detergents are a cocktail of chemicals designed to break down and remove dirt from your clothes and ensure it gets rinsed away,” says Ellerby. “Some of these chemicals are harmful to the environment, so using less detergent is beneficial.”

Ellerby explains that the combination of a high-efficiency washer with HE detergent not only conserves water, but it reduces the amount of detergent dumped into wastewater. But, you can’t just use HE detergent in an ordinary washer, he warns.

“HE detergents are designed specifically for HE washers,” Ellerby says. “They contain the same ingredients as standard detergents; they just contain fewer foaming agents. Too much foam interferes with effective washing in low-water-use HE washing machines.”

Should you have your water tested?

“No filter system can get rid of all contaminants and depending on your water source; you’ll want to target specific ones,” says Micetich.

She recommends hiring a professional to determine which system is most appropriate for your home based on the known water contaminants in your area.

There are also a variety of affordable at-home tests—anywhere from $10 to $400—that homeowners can purchase to test their water quality. Of course, sending water samples to a lab is more accurate.

“It never hurts to have your water tested,” Micetich says.

She notes going that route will cost you between $50 and $200; it’s a good step to take before investing in an extensive filter system or doing any big home improvements, like replacing pipes.

“Water testing gives homeowners an accurate picture of their water quality and can help them identify the contaminants they need to filter out,” Micetich explains. “If your water quality tests come back with high levels of lead or copper, a pro will want to look at your plumbing system and see if the issue starts inside the pipes before installing a water filtration system.”

Sanborn says sustainable features and water conservation methods are good for homeowners’ quality of life, but they’re also a hit with buyers, who can look forward to lower bills in addition to cleaner water.

“In addition, buyers can also be proud of their choice to invest in a more sustainable home, knowing that they have made a lasting and meaningful commitment to preserving the environment,” he says.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Be more conscious of your water quality at home with these easy steps

Recommended Stories

  • US Ignored Own Scientists' Warning in Backing Atlantic Wind Farm

    (Bloomberg) -- US government scientists warned federal regulators the South Fork offshore wind farm near the Rhode Island coast threatened the Southern New England Cod, a species so ingrained in regional lore that a wooden carving of it hangs in the Massachusetts state house.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseGoldman CEO Solomon Says Job Cuts Are Coming Next MonthItaly Says Covid Cases o

  • Thousands Will Live Here One Day (as Long as They Can Find Water)

    BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Surrounded by miles of creosote and ocotillo in the Sonoran Desert, state officials and business leaders gathered in October against the backdrop of the ragged peaks of the White Tank Mountains to applaud a plan to turn 37,000 acres of arid land west of Phoenix into the largest planned community ever proposed in Arizona. The development, Teravalis, is expected to have 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial space. But to make it happen, the project’s developer, th

  • Renewable Fuel Giant May Be Misleading Public About Its Eco-Credentials

    One of the world’s biggest renewable energy players may be misleading the public about its product. Earlier this month, Mongabay published a damning report on Enviva, the world’s biggest producer of wood chips used for biomass energy, based on allegations from an anonymous former employee, who claimed that the company is producing its chips in a much less environmentally friendly way than its PR materials claim.

  • Incredible video, images show Buffalo, Niagara Falls frozen after winter storm

    Buffalo, New York, and Niagara Falls were seen in aerial video taken Tuesday after a deadly blizzard hammered the area and blanketed the region with snow.

  • Watch: Bald eagle flies with Canadian goose clutched in talons

    It looks like something enjoyed its Christmas goose early this year. In the ultimate reality TV moment, a camera caught a bald eagle flying while clutching an entire Canadian goose in its talons.

  • Why are so many pipes bursting? Here’s what one metro plumber says

    One thing you can do, is let your faucets drip water during the colder temperatures to keep the water flowing.

  • Think those bags are recyclable? California says think again

    Since California adopted the nation's first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags tin 2014, most grocery stores have turned to thicker, reusable plastic bags that are supposed to be recyclable. “We’ve all been to the store and forgotten to bring our reusable bags,” Bonta said recently.

  • Brazil's haunting graveyard of ships risks environmental disaster, warns activist group

    On a stormy evening in mid-November, a huge, abandoned cargo ship broke free of its moorings and slowly floated into the massive concrete bridge that carries cars across Brazil's Guanabara Bay to Rio de Janeiro. Brazil's navy said the 200-meter-long (660-ft.) Sao Luiz, a rust-spattered bulk carrier built in 1994, had been anchored in the bay for more than six years awaiting legal proceedings before it crashed into Latin America's longest over-water bridge. "The Sao Luiz is still in the Port of Rio today, with 50 tonnes of fuel oil in it," Sergio Ricardo, co-founder of socio-environmental group Movimento Baia Viva (Living Bay Movement) told Reuters, also pointing to high levels of corrosion.

  • Spectacular photos show Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm

    Pictures show the iconic waterfalls filled with ice and snow – and a rainbow over it.

  • Mola mola strandings on Cape Cod beaches spiked in the last few years

    We talk with Carol "Krill" Carlson from the New England Coastal Wildlife Alliance about Mola mola strandings on Cape Cod. What's going on?

  • An outdoor wedding was unceremoniously interrupted by a bear mauling a moose. A TikTok video captured the shocking moment.

    As a bear mauls a moose across the shore, a helpful guest rearranges the shocked bride's dress train.

  • This Sleek RV Could Be Your New Luxury Condo on Wheels

    The four- to six-wheeler houses a living room, kitchen and scenic-view bedroom in over 10 customizable layouts.

  • What’s going on with the Greenland ice sheet? It's losing ice faster than forecast and now irreversibly committed to at least 10 inches of sea level rise

    A turbulent melt-river pours a million tons of water a day into a moulin, where it flows down through the ice to ultimately reach the ocean. Ted GiffordsI’m standing at the edge of the Greenland ice sheet, mesmerized by a mind-blowing scene of natural destruction. A milewide section of glacier front has fractured and is collapsing into the ocean, calving an immense iceberg. Seracs, giant columns of ice the height of three-story houses, are being tossed around like dice. And the previously submer

  • 'Sea monsters' were real millions of years ago. New fossils tell about their rise and fall

    Thalassotitan teeth. Nicholas LongrichSixty six million years ago, sea monsters really existed. They were mosasaurs, huge marine lizards that lived at the same time as the last dinosaurs. Growing up to 12 metres long, mosasaurs looked like a Komodo dragon with flippers and a shark-like tail. They were also wildly diverse, evolving dozens of species that filled different niches. Some ate fish and squid, some ate shellfish or ammonites. Now we’ve found a new mosasaur preying on large marine animal

  • No rest for the dreary: Another atmospheric river aims to soak California

    What has been a soggy end to 2022 is going to get even soggier as another atmospheric river takes aim at California later this week into the weekend, bringing a renewed threat of flooding rains and heavy mountain snows.

  • China Starts Work on Huge $11 Billion Desert Renewables Project

    (Bloomberg) -- China broke ground on an 80 billion yuan ($11 billion) renewables project in Inner Mongolia, part of a massive clean-power rollout to achieve the nation’s ambitious climate targets. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseGoldman CEO Solomon Says Job Cuts Are Coming Next MonthItaly Says Covid Cases on China Arrivals Are OmicronOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-

  • Tiger Cub Found In Car Trunk During Traffic Stop in Mexico

    Look, we get it. Tiger cubs are adorable. If you find one, it could be tempting to pick it up, take it home, and keep it as a pet. But apparently, Mexico has this pesky requirement that if you own an exotic animal such as a tiger, it has to come from a certified dealer and have been born in captivity. So, if the police catch you with an illegally purchased tiger cub in your trunk, you can end up in a bit of trouble.

  • Missouri deer hunting season regulations are changing in 2023. Here's why.

    A hundred years ago, barely 1,000 deer roamed Missouri. There are now more than 1.5 million — conservation officials want to keep it that way.

  • I'm an interior designer. Here are 8 trends that missed the mark this year and hopefully disappear in 2023.

    From bright accent walls to all-white kitchens, some of this year's most popular interior-design trends are likely to fall by the wayside in 2023.

  • Ride-Share Scooters Are Becoming A Problem — The New Face Of Urban Micomobility Is Here

    Bird Global, Lime and other ride-share scooter brands began taking over streets and sidewalks seemingly overnight. They became a semi-viral sensation, even landing their own satire episode on the popular comedy show “South Park.” But the model is quickly becoming unsustainable as sidewalks, entrances and bike racks everywhere become packed with various brands of electric scooters, which are becoming a nuisance as many cities have started banning them inside city limits. Eli Electric Vehicles, a