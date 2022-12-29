Be more water-conscious at home with these easy steps

Be more water-conscious by using water filtration systems, fixing leaky faucets and using safe cleaning products.

Water covers about 70% of the Earth, but only 1% of this natural resource is safe for human consumption, according to the [Environmental Protection Agency EPA.

While water conservation is a key focus in combating climate change, so is improving the quality of the water consumed. Globally, industry and agriculture combine for a whopping 88% of freshwater, while 12% is used for municipal purposes, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Riggs Eckelberry, founder and CEO of OriginClear, says, “We need to start looking at our [water usage] practices ourselves, but we also need to start holding industry and agriculture more accountable.”

Right now, 43 out of 50 states reuse water, according to the International Water Association, but very little of it is potable. OriginClear works to help industry and agriculture do more of their own water recycling to combat what Eckelberry calls “extremely exploitative water practices.”

While residential water usage pales in comparison to that of industry and agriculture, that’s not to say that homeowners shouldn’t make their own efforts to minimize water use.

Here are some tips on how to take a more mindful approach to water usage and water quality care in your home.

Water filtration—a permanent method for clean water

Mallory Micetich, Home Expert at Angi, says, “Water filtration systems are the best way to get rid of contaminants in your water.”

Water filtration removes any impurities and contaminants, like iron, lead, fluoride, bacteria, minerals, chlorine and sediment, she explains.

If you’ve got the budget for it, a whole-house filtration system would ensure high-quality water throughout the home, including showers and bathtubs.

“If you’re just looking for cleaner drinking water, a more affordable option would be to install POU (point-of-use) filtration where you can add this filter system only to areas you drink water from,” says Micetich.

Jon Sanborn, is a licensed real estate agent in San Diego and co-founder of SD House Guys, a home buying firm. He and his team often include water conservation and water quality improvement features in the homes they renovate.

“Depending on the budget and project requirements, we may add a variety of features such as an RO (reverse osmosis) system for kitchen faucets to reduce waste, low-flow toilets and showers, rain barrels for collecting rainwater, and other sustainable plumbing solutions,” he says.

3 easy things that you can do at home to help improve the world's water quality

Proper waste disposal and appropriate detergent use are important to improving your water quality.

1. Avoid flushing things you shouldn’t

“There’s no such thing as flushable wipes,” says Andrea White, director of Water Process Engineering at Moleaer, a global leader in nanobubble technology for wastewater treatment. They’ll only get stuck in the sewer system, she explains.

Don’t think yours will cause a problem? Consider this: In 2020, the first year of the pandemic, over 700 tons of flushable wipes were removed from a wastewater pumping station in Maryland.

2. Dispose of household waste and cleaning products properly

Don’t dump cooking oil or detergents and other cleaning products down the drain, says White, and this includes toilet bowl cleaners. All of these cleansers, disinfectants and surfactants go right into the wastewater.

David Ellerby, Reviewed’s chief scientist, says, “Standard toilet cleaners tend to contain strong alkalis (typically sodium hypochlorite) and acids, as well as detergents. As cleaning products go, they're among the more environmentally damaging and the most hazardous to use from a personal perspective.”

While there are treatment processes to remove all of that from the water, it takes a lot of energy—not to mention money by way of higher water and sewer bills—to do it.

White says, “They really should be taken to a hazardous waste collection facility rather than dumped down the drain.”

Instead, says Ellerby, “Classic homemade cleaners based on vinegar and baking soda are a more benign alternative.”

3. Read the label on high-efficiency detergents

You’ve done a good thing by purchasing laundry detergent marked high-efficiency, but how much of it are you using? And, are you using it with an HE washer?

“Laundry detergents are a cocktail of chemicals designed to break down and remove dirt from your clothes and ensure it gets rinsed away,” says Ellerby. “Some of these chemicals are harmful to the environment, so using less detergent is beneficial.”

Ellerby explains that the combination of a high-efficiency washer with HE detergent not only conserves water, but it reduces the amount of detergent dumped into wastewater. But, you can’t just use HE detergent in an ordinary washer, he warns.

“HE detergents are designed specifically for HE washers,” Ellerby says. “They contain the same ingredients as standard detergents; they just contain fewer foaming agents. Too much foam interferes with effective washing in low-water-use HE washing machines.”

Should you have your water tested?

“No filter system can get rid of all contaminants and depending on your water source; you’ll want to target specific ones,” says Micetich.

She recommends hiring a professional to determine which system is most appropriate for your home based on the known water contaminants in your area.

There are also a variety of affordable at-home tests—anywhere from $10 to $400—that homeowners can purchase to test their water quality. Of course, sending water samples to a lab is more accurate.

“It never hurts to have your water tested,” Micetich says.

She notes going that route will cost you between $50 and $200; it’s a good step to take before investing in an extensive filter system or doing any big home improvements, like replacing pipes.

“Water testing gives homeowners an accurate picture of their water quality and can help them identify the contaminants they need to filter out,” Micetich explains. “If your water quality tests come back with high levels of lead or copper, a pro will want to look at your plumbing system and see if the issue starts inside the pipes before installing a water filtration system.”

Sanborn says sustainable features and water conservation methods are good for homeowners’ quality of life, but they’re also a hit with buyers, who can look forward to lower bills in addition to cleaner water.

“In addition, buyers can also be proud of their choice to invest in a more sustainable home, knowing that they have made a lasting and meaningful commitment to preserving the environment,” he says.

