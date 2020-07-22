More Wells Fargo customers say the bank decided to pause their mortgage payments without asking

In March, Tammi Wilson was checking on her family’s mortgage online at Wells Fargo, when she saw a link to information about COVID-19 on the bank’s website. After clicking through, she provided contact information so she could receive materials on programs at the bank. Days later, she said she returned to the payment page to transmit what she and her husband David owed on their loan. A message popped up saying she had no active accounts and she could not make the payment.

Wilson later learned what had happened. Without her knowledge, the bank had put her into a program that suspended payments on her federally backed loan. Known as forbearance, it is a CARES Act program that aims to help borrowers who are having trouble making their payments because they’ve been hurt by COVID.

Because she had not asked for forbearance, Wilson continued to make all her family’s mortgage payments. She has also spent hours on the phone with Wells Fargo to get out of the program. Finally, on July 1, the bank sent her a letter confirming her request to “opt out” of the program she said she never opted into.

Still, Wilson’s credit report, dated July 18 and reviewed by NBC News, shows the family mortgage is “in forbearance” and that the April and May payments were not credited to the account, even though the Wilsons submitted them.

While in forbearance, Wilson and her husband almost certainly cannot refinance their mortgage because most banks won’t underwrite new loans for borrowers whose mortgage payments are suspended. As long as the forbearance notation remains in their credit report, the Wilsons cannot take advantage of rock-bottom interest rates and are stuck at Wells Fargo.

“I click this button and next thing I know, I’m getting a thing that says I’m deferred and I can’t reverse something I didn’t even want,” Wilson told NBC News. “If you’re going to help people there is a super simple first step — just ask, ‘Do you need our help?’”

Under the CARES Act, which provides help on loans backed by the government-sponsored companies Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and others, borrowers harmed by COVID-19 can ask to suspend their mortgage payments for up to a year. The amounts owed during the period are either tacked onto the end of the loan or paid off before. No additional fees, interest or penalties can accrue on the loans while they are in forbearance.

Last week, NBC News reported on borrowers in Chapter 13 bankruptcies whom Wells Fargo had placed, without their permission, in forbearance programs. But the bank’s practice extends beyond such specialized borrowers, some of whom contacted NBC News.

Wells Fargo is one of the largest U.S. banks that underwrites and services home loans. Borrowers in at least 14 states have told courts, lawyers or NBC News that they have been forced into forbearance plans by Wells Fargo. The states are Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

“In the spirit of providing assistance, we may have misinterpreted customers’ intentions in a small number of cases, said Mary Eshet, a spokeswoman for Wells Fargo, in a statement to NBC News. “In those limited cases, we are working directly with customers to ensure they are receiving the assistance they need and make any corrections to their accounts that may be required.”

The statement also noted: “As soon as COVID began to impact our customers, Wells Fargo was intently focused on assisting any customers who needed help, and we have deferred 2.5 million payments for consumer and small business customers as a result. During the early stages of the crisis — even before the CARES act was passed — we provided relief to mortgage and home equity customers who we learned were impacted by COVID over the phone, through our secure email channel, or through other means. Customers placed in forbearance received notices of that action through multiple channels, and we removed them from forbearance upon their request.”