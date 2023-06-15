‘More where that came from’ — Freedom of Russia Legion shows off raid near Belgorod, announces new missions

The video posted by the fighters showcased the operational tactics of the Legion’s 5th Assault Unit during the operation. They believe that only thing the “Kremlin repressive machine” is capable of is suppressing unarmed people and dissent.

“The cowardly old man in the bunker surrounded himself with equally despicable and greedy individuals who have turned our country into a poor imitation of an underdeveloped dictatorship. Our actions have shown that only through armed means can we cleanse our homeland from Putin’s wickedness. Resistance is growing, the Legion’s time has come. We are preparing for new missions!” stated the Legion.

The Freedom of Russia Legion announced on May 22 that together with the RVC it had “completely liberated” the village of Kozinka in Belgorod Oblast, passed the village of Gora-Podol, and began storming Grayvoron.

The RDK and the Legion reported that they had advanced 42 kilometers into Russia and controlled some settlements in Belgorod Oblast for a day. They claimed to have lost two people in action, with 10 others wounded, destroyed dozens of Russian security forces and about ten armored vehicles, and also seized trophies.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine called the actions of the Legion and the RVC in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast “the establishment of a security strip” to protect Ukrainians.

Ukrainian Defense Intelligence officer and spokesperson, Andriy Yusov, said that the raid in the Russian oblast was carried out exclusively by the Legion and RVC fighters, who are themselves Russian citizens.

Russian volunteers announced another raid in Belgorod Oblast on June 1. On June 4, they again stated that they were engaging in battles in the suburbs of Shebekino in Belgorod Oblast. On June 7, the RVC fighters reported that they had completely controlled the Russian village of Nova Tavolzhanka for a week.

The Freedom of Russia Legion, established in March 2022, and the Russian Volunteer Corps, formed in August 2022, are units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, comprised of volunteers from Russia and ethnic Russian immigrants residing in Ukraine and other European countries. The outfits fight alongside the Ukrainian armed forces.

