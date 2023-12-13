More winter rain is coming to Sacramento area. When will it start?

After a brief bout of dry weather, rain is headed to the Sacramento area, according to the National Weather Service.

A storm system coming from the California coast is forecast to bring rain to the Sacramento Valley, foothills and mountains as early as Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

“Exact timing and intensity of potential precipitation remains uncertain, but a wetter pattern is expected,” the weather service said Wednesday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The rain is forecast to fall in the Sacramento area until the middle of next week, said Eric Kurth, National Weather Service meteorologist.

While quiet weather prevails through the end of the week, a pattern change is still anticipated across the weekend and into next week. Exact timing and intensity of potential precipitation remains uncertain, but a wetter pattern is expected. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Qp90OadTVO — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 13, 2023

What’s the forecast for Sacramento area?

The incoming storm will bring “slightly cool” temperatures in the region, according to the Weather Service.

According to the National Weather Service’s five-day forecast, the Sacramento area will experience high temperatures around 62 degrees on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Highs will reach about 64 degrees on Saturday before dipping to 58 degrees on Sunday.

Overnight low temperatures in Sacramento will remain between 37 to 42 degrees during the five-day period, according to the weather service forecast.

About an inch and half of rain is predicated to fall in Sacramento from Saturday night through the morning of Dec. 20, Kurth said.

Periods of light to moderate rain are expected Saturday night through Dec. 20, he said.

Mild daytime will persist across interior #NorCal thru the remainder of the week. Precipitation chances are forecast to return early next week bringing slight cooling. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/u3IEX8LJET — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 13, 2023

Will Tahoe mountains see snow?

According to the National Weather Service, the storm system will bring snow to higher elevations in the mountain.

Snow levels will start at 6,000 to 7,000 feet, the agency said, with the highest snow accumulation happening at mountain peaks.

Rain and snow are forecast to start Saturday night in the Tahoe mountain, according to the five-day weather forecast.

Travel conditions will “probably have limited impacts” over the weekend, Kurth said, but motorists should still plan accordingly.

A quarter of an inch of snow is expected to fall Sunday afternoon, he said, which could make areas around the Donner Pass on Highway 50 slippery.

“If people are heading back home on Sunday, you know earlier is better,” Kurth said.

What do we know about the upcoming pattern change? The system will be relatively warm, with snow levels around 6000-7000 ft. Timing & precipitation amounts are still uncertain. Be sure to monitor the latest forecast & follow a trusted source! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/mRA2UAW7eW — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 12, 2023

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.