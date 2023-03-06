More winter storms to hit East Coast, California; power outages persist in Kentucky: Weather updates

Another cross-country winter storm will develop this week on the heels of a system that caused havoc across much of the nation in recent days, leading to 13 deaths in the South and Northeast.

Snow will continue to fall in California and other parts of the West, as well as the Great Lakes area on Monday, and some areas will see temperatures dip below freezing once again.

About 200,000 homes and businesses remained in the dark nationwide as of Monday morning, according to outage tracking website Poweroutage.us. Most of the outages were reported in the following states:

Kentucky (125,000)

Michigan (39,000)

Tennessee (17,000)

California (15,000)

A man walks past a damaged tire shop in Crestline, Calif., Friday, March 3, 2023, following a huge snowfall that buried homes and businesses.

Great Lakes, Northeast get another round of snowfall

AccuWeather said it is tracking a storm that is expected to spread snow along an 1,800-mile-long stretch that begins in the northern Plains and could wind up in the Northeast in the coming days.

"Forecasters say the upcoming storm is not expected to pack as much of a punch as its predecessor," AccuWeather said. "But can still create enough wintry weather to cause travel problems."

Parts of the Dakotas will be under a winter storm warning through Monday afternoon.

Monday travel may be slippery in cities such as:

Bismarck, North Dakota

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Green Bay, Wisconsin

The National Weather Service said the mid-Atlantic region will see rain and snow by Monday evening, and some parts could experience freezing rain.

California could see more snow

A winter storm warning remains in place for parts of California through Tuesday. The Sierra Nevada Mountain range could get an additional 3 feet of snow by midweek, the NWS said, as the region continues to see snowfall totals above historical averages.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in Soda Springs said Sunday that it got 30 inches of snow over the weekend and has had over 46 feet of snow this season.

Travel in the region will be difficult to impossible, forecasters said. Wind gusts up to 70 mph could drop wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero.

The Bluegrass State continues to recover from heavy rainfall over the weekend. Chris Perry, president of Kentucky Electric Cooperatives, said the weather damage "is as widespread as any natural disaster I have ever seen in Kentucky co-op history."

Louisville Gas & Electric spokesperson Liz Pratt each described efforts to restore power as a "multi-day" process. Pratt said LG&E would prioritize restoring power to essential locations such as hospitals and nursing homes but would work to turn the lights back on across the city as quickly as possible. She said the outages were the worst since an ice storm in 2009.

A majority of outages in the state are from Jefferson County – where Louisville is located – as 35,000 customers are in the dark, according to USA TODAY power outage database. Fayette County, where Lexington is located, has over 25,000 customers without power.

Winter storm tracker

National weather radar

Contributing: Lucas Aulbach, Louisville Courier Journal

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winter weather updates: Another snow storm forecast for Northeast, CA