More women allege abuse by actor Jonathan Majors, are working with Manhattan D.A.: report

Actor Jonathan Majors could be facing more abuse allegations, as several women are reportedly cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The star is set to appear in court on May 8 on domestic violence charges levied last month. The 33-year-old actor, who starred in “Creed III” and played villain “Kang the Conqueror” in Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” was charged with misdemeanor assault, attempted assault and aggravated harassment.

Since his arrest last month, multiple alleged abuse victims of the actor have come forward and are working with the D.A., Variety reported on Wednesday, citing “sources familiar with the matter.”

The initial march 25 911 call came from Majors, but police responding to a Chelsea penthouse found a woman injured and took Majors into custody. A few days later, he denied choking and assaulting the woman and said through his lawyer that she had recanted.

Majors denied the allegations and he maintained his innocence after Wednesday’s report.

“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone,” his lawyer Priya Chaudhry said in a Wednesday statement. “We have provided irrefutable evidence to the district attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

The U.S. Army recently pulled two ads it had filmed featuring Majors as part of a $117 million recruiting campaign, though some of that content might be repurposed, officials said.

The actor’s publicists and management firm also cut ties earlier this week, Variety reported, though WME is still representing him. A number of other companies and organizations have dropped him from their projects, as well, though he is still set to appear in at least one other Marvel movie, according to Variety.

The latest accusers came forward after Majors’ March arrest, the outlet reported. The DA’s office did not comment to Variety.