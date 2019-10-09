More women have come forward in a new book to accuse Trump of sexual misconduct

MediaPunch Standard/AP Images





Dozens more women have come forward in a new book with allegations that President Donald Trump acted inappropriately with them.

The allegations — including 26 of sexual misconduct — are detailed in the journalists Barry Levine and Monique El-Faizy's book, "All the President's Women: Donald Trump and the Making of a Predator," an excerpt of which was published in Esquire on Wednesday.

In one instance described in the excerpt, Karen Johnson, a regular at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, said Trump pulled her behind a tapestry and kissed her without her consent during a New Year's Eve party there in the early 2000s.

"I'm a tall girl and I had six-inch heels on, and I still remember looking up at him. And he's strong, and he just kissed me," Johnson said. "I was so scared because of who he was ... I don't even know where it came from. I didn't have a say in the matter."

Johnson said Trump grabbed her genitals.

"When he says that thing, 'Grab them in the pussy,' that hits me hard because when he grabbed me and pulled me into the tapestry, that's where he grabbed me," she said, according to the book excerpt.

Johnson said Trump repeatedly called her after the incident, offering to fly her to New York to visit him. She said she refused his advances and never saw him again or visited Mar-a-Lago, where she'd had her wedding reception years earlier.

The White House denied the allegation and slammed "All the President's Women."

"That book is trash and those accusations from 20 years ago have been addressed many times," the White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, told Insider.

At least 24 other women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct since the 1970s.

In June, the columnist E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s. Carroll alleged that Trump violently thrust his penis inside her as she fought back in a "colossal struggle."

Trump has so far dismissed all of the allegations against him — which include ogling, harassment, groping, and rape — as "fabricated" and politically motivated accounts pushed by the media and his political opponents, and he has promised to sue all his accusers.

In some cases, Trump and his lawyer have suggested that he didn't engage in the alleged behavior with certain women because they were not attractive.

