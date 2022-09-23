More women come forward with claims Sherrills Ford man sexually assaulted them

Authorities are continuing an investigation into Michael Brandon Shinn, 29, accused of sexually assaulting women in Iredell and Lincoln counties.

Shinn lured the women using an online dating account, and there could be more victims, police said.

Shinn, of Sherrills Ford, was arrested in June on second-degree rape charges for two alleged sexual assaults that happened in Iredell County.

On Thursday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office charged Shinn with attacking a 29-year-old woman on March 26.

Shinn is also accused of assaulting a 22-year-old Lincoln County woman on Jan. 29.

“I think he was very good at talking to females and convincing them to lower their guard,” said Jerry Talbot, an investigator with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Shinn dropped off one victim in the Sailview community off Lake Norman after the alleged assault, police said.

“I think the evidence points to more victims than were aware of,” Talbot said. “Just by talking with Mr. Shinn, he admitted that he has an issue.”

All the victims were allegedly assaulted inside Shinn’s car. A photo of the vehicle was released by Mooresville police and a Lincoln County deputy recognized it. The deputy talked to one of the victims who admitted she didn’t say anything when she was first approached because she was embarrassed.

Investigators said the women in Iredell County were attacked along Highway 150 near Lake Norman.

Shinn is in the Iredell County Jail on a $600,000 bond for the charges there and another $500,000 was added Thursday for the charges in Lincoln County.

