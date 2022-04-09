More women investing in crypto, new report says

BTC Markets, an Australian bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange, saw a 175% increase in women users last fiscal year, dwarfing the 80% increase it saw in male users, according to a new report by the company.

Women also made larger initial deposits, averaging $2,381, compared to the $2,060 average deposited by men. Portfolio size was slightly less for women than men, about $400 less on average. Women traded fewer times a day—two, on average, as compared to five by men—which suggests a "structured trading strategy" by women, "with a smaller range of more focused positions."

Women are often found to be more risk-averse than men in behavioral finance studies. "More women trading cryptocurrency dispels stereotypes around cryptocurrency investors being risk lovers," the report says.

As more women invest in crypto, the industry's reputation advances. Their increased involvement helps make the case that crypto can "sit alongside other traditional investments," the report asserts.

