More women than men getting coronavirus vaccines

Laura Ungar
·6 min read

Mary Ann Steiner drove 2½ hours from her home in the St. Louis suburb of University City to the tiny Ozark town of Centerville, Missouri, to get vaccinated against COVID-19. After pulling into the drive-thru line in a church parking lot, she noticed that the others waiting for shots had something in common with her.

“Everyone in the very short line was a woman,” said Steiner, 70.

Her observation reflects a national reality: More women than men are getting COVID-19 vaccines, even as more men are dying of the disease. KHN examined vaccination dashboards for all 50 states and the District of Columbia in early April and found that each of the 38 that listed gender breakdowns showed more women had received shots than men.

Constance Botke gives Micah Pierce of Lansing, Mich., her first COVID-19 vaccination shot on April 12 at Sparrow&#39;s COVID-19 vaccination site in Lansing.
Constance Botke gives Micah Pierce of Lansing, Mich., her first COVID-19 vaccination shot on April 12 at Sparrow's COVID-19 vaccination site in Lansing.

Public health experts cited many reasons for the difference, including that women make up three-quarters of the workforce in health care and education, sectors prioritized for initial vaccines. Women’s longer life spans also mean that older people in the first rounds of vaccine eligibility were more likely to be female. But as eligibility expands to all adults, the gap has continued. Experts point to women’s roles as caregivers and their greater likelihood to seek out preventive health care in general as contributing factors.

In Steiner’s case, her daughter spent hours on the phone and computer, scoping out and setting up vaccine appointments for five relatives. “In my family, the women are about a million times more proactive” about getting a COVID-19 vaccine, Steiner said. “The females in families are often the ones who are more proactive about the health of the family.”

As of early April, statistics showed the vaccine breakdown between women and men was generally close to 60% and 40% — women made up 58% of those vaccinated in Alabama and 57% in Florida, for example.

States don’t measure vaccinations by gender uniformly, though. Some break down the statistics by total vaccine doses, for example, while others report people who have gotten at least one dose. Some states also have a separate category for nonbinary people or those whose gender is unknown.

A handful of states report gender vaccination statistics over time. That data shows the gap has narrowed but hasn’t disappeared as vaccine eligibility has expanded beyond people in long-term care and health care workers.

In Kentucky, 64% of residents who had received at least one dose of vaccine by early February were women and 36% were men. As of early April, the stats had shifted to 57% women and 43% men.

In Rhode Island — one of the states furthest along in rolling out the vaccines, with nearly a quarter of the population fully vaccinated — the gap has narrowed from 30 percentage points (65% women and 35% men) the week of Dec. 13 to 18 points (59% women and 41% men) the week of March 21.

A few states break down the numbers by age as well as gender, revealing that the male-female difference persists across age groups. In South Carolina, for example, the gender breakdown of vaccine recipients as of April 4 was slightly wider for younger people: 61% of vaccinated people ages 25-34 were women compared with 57% female for age 65 and older.

After the shot: Women report more side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine than men. Health experts explain why.

Appointments: Joe Biden has vowed vaccine eligibility for all as of April 19. Can you snag a spot when the floodgates open?

Dr. Elvin Geng, a professor at the medical school at Washington University in St. Louis, said women of all age groups, races and ethnicities generally use health services more than men — which is one reason they live longer.

Arrianna Planey, an assistant professor who specializes in medical geography at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, said it’s often women who manage medical appointments for their households so they may be more familiar with navigating health systems.

Decades of research have documented how and why men are less likely to seek care. A 2019 study in the American Journal of Men’s Health, for example, examined health care use in religious heterosexual men and concluded masculine norms — such as a perception that they are supposed to be tough — were the main reason many men avoided seeking care.

Attitudes about the coronavirus pandemic and the vaccines also affect who gets the shots.

Dr. Rebecca Wurtz, director of public health administration and policy at the University of Minnesota, said women have been more likely to lose jobs during the pandemic, and in many cases bear the brunt of teaching and caring for children at home.

“Women are ready for this to be done even more than men are,” Wurtz said.

Political attitudes, too, play a part in people’s views on coping with the pandemic, experts said. A Gallup poll last year found that among both Democrats and Republicans, women were more likely to say they took precautions to avoid COVID-19, such as always practicing physical distancing and wearing masks indoors when they couldn’t stay 6 feet apart from others.

In a recent national poll by KFF, 29% of Republicans and 5% of Democrats said they definitely would not get the shot.

Paul Niehaus IV of St. Louis, who described himself as an independent libertarian with conservative leanings, said he won’t get a vaccine. He said the federal government, along with Big Tech and Big Pharma, is pushing an experimental medicine that is not fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and he doesn’t trust those institutions.

“This is a freedom issue. This is a civil liberties issue,” said Niehaus, a 34-year-old self-employed musician. “My motto is ‘Let people choose.’”

Steiner, who plans to retire at the end of the month from editing a magazine for the Catholic Health Association, said she was eager to be vaccinated. She has an immune disorder that puts her at high risk for severe illness from the coronavirus and hasn’t seen some of her grandchildren in a year and a half.

But she said some of the men in her life were willing to wait longer for the shots, and a few nephews haven’t wanted them. She said her brother, 65, received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in early April after her daughter made it easy by arranging it for him.

COVID vaccine: How to ask if people have gotten the shot

In the military: Nearly 40% of Marines decline COVID-19 vaccine

Steiner, who has now received both doses of the Moderna vaccine, said she doesn’t regret taking the more difficult step of traveling five hours round trip to get her first shot in February. (She was able to find a closer location for her second dose.)

“It’s for my safety, for my kids’ safety, for my neighbors’ safety, for the people who go to my church’s safety,” she said. “I really don’t understand the resistance.”

Kaiser Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gender vaccine gap: More women than men getting COVID shots

Recommended Stories

  • Over-40s set for COVID vaccines from this week – but many could face longer wait

    Coronavirus vaccines could be offered to over-40s from Tuesday – though supply constraints mean many will have to wait longer.

  • 3 Reasons Why I Just Bought More Peloton Stock

    The connected fitness leader has several growth avenues ahead of it, and the recent pullback has provided a buying opportunity.

  • COVID-19 cases are up in more vaccinated parts of Chicago. One possible reason: People are dropping their guard

    CHICAGO – Deleon Davenport lives in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood but manages a restaurant in River North, and he’s seen the differences in the latest surge. Near his home, he said, people seem to wear masks and keep their distance from strangers more. But where he works, he watches hordes of unmasked pedestrians and outdoor diners acting like the COVID-19 pandemic is over. River North’s ...

  • Coronavirus dashboard: Catch up fast

    Health: The warning signs of a longer pandemic — CDC director: Answer to Michigan COVID-19 surge is "to close things down."Vaccines: Former FDA chief offers reality check on vaccine passports.Economy: Jobs growth could be curbed by demands for higher wages.World: Facebook to push notifications about vaccine eligibility to 20 countries outside of the U.S. — Brits flock to pubs for first time in months as U.K. lockdown eases.Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Cases: Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET on Monday: 136,209,405 — Total deaths: 2,939,142 — Total recoveries: 77,538,589 (no longer includes U.S. recoveries as of Dec. 15) — MapU.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET on Monday: 31,209,794 — Total deaths: 562,141 — Total tests: 405,384,077 — MapWhat should I do? Axios asked the experts:When you can be around others after contracting the coronavirusTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soapPets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your riskOther resources: CDC on how to avoid the virusWhat to do if you get itThe right mask to wearDownload our app and follow the Coronavirus channel to get the latest news.Editor's note: Johns Hopkins University stopped reporting U.S. COVID-19 recoveries on its dashboard on Dec. 15, citing a Coronavirus Tracking Project post that explained the national data is incomplete since several states do not keep records of recovered patients. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Immune-boosting drug may help before lung cancer surgery

    A drug that helps the immune system fight cancer gave dramatic results when used with chemotherapy before surgery in patients with operable lung tumors, doctors report. One out of 4 patients given chemo and the Bristol Myers Squibb drug Opdivo had no signs of cancer remaining once they ultimately had surgery, a study of about 350 such people found. Lung cancer kills more than 1.7 million people globally each year.

  • China's Sinovac vaccine is 50.7% effective against COVID-19, just reaching the threshold to be a vaccine worth using, a major trial showed

    Sinovac's CoronaVac was more than 50% effective - the threshold above which the WHO considers a vaccine worth using.

  • Taliban backs out of Afghan peace conference in Istanbul

    The Taliban said Monday that it will not take part in a peace conference with the Afghan government slated for Friday in Istanbul. "Our current position is that we can't participate in the conference," the Islamic group's spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Bloomberg in a text message. He did add, however, that future participation is still "under our consideration." The two sides were expected to reach a political agreement in Istanbul that would kick off efforts to end Afghanistan's 20-year conflict. Per Bloomberg, the government "has prepared a draft peace agreement that has been subsumed within the framework of the U.S. offer" to replace President Ashraf Ghani's government with an interim government (although Ghani is opposed to stepping down). An immediate cease-fire is reportedly included in the proposal. The U.S. helped facilitate the United Nations-led event, hoping it would clear the way for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan ahead of a May 1 deadline set in a previous agreement with the Taliban. Delegates from the U.S., Russia, China, Iran, and Pakistan, were also scheduled to be at the conference, as well, Bloomberg notes. Read more at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • Prince Harry and Prince William’s Feud Rumbles on as They Issue Dueling Statements on Philip’s Death

    Twitter / Kensington RoyalIf this is a truce, it doesn’t much look like one.Prince Harry and Prince William released dueling statements Monday afternoon following the death of their grandfather last week, with Harry making a statement just 32 minutes after his brother released his.If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.That the brothers were unable or unwilling to co-ordinate a joint statement does not bode well for hopes of fraternal reconciliation in the coming days.Harry and Meghan were criticized in some quarters for unilaterally posting a brief message of condolence on their website last week, before other more senior members of the family had spoken.While William’s statement today was intensely personal, focused on his own memories of his grandfather, Harry sought to identify directly with the general public, referencing the coronavirus pandemic and drawing a parallel between his bereavement and that of “many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year.”Prince William’s statement, which was accompanied on Twitter by an adorable photograph of Prince George on a horse-drawn carriage with Philip, appeared to refer to the guidance and support his grandfather offered him after the death of his mother, Diana, in a 1997 car accident, saying: “I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life—both through good times and the hardest days.”Prince Philip Thought Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Was ‘Madness’William said Philip’s “century of life was defined by service—to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.”William paid testament to Philip’s “infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour” and said he was grateful Kate “had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her,” adding, “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage.”William’s statement concluded: “My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”Harry described his grandfather “as a man of service, honour and great humour.”In language that seemed more Californian than British, Harry described his grandfather as “authentically himself.”He also seemed to refer to the duke’s tendency to make outrageous remarks, saying, “You never knew what he might say next.”Harry’s statement went on to say that while he would be remembered for his many official roles, “for me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”Harry signed off his note with the phrase “Per Mare, Per Terram,” the Latin motto of the British Royal Marines.Harry succeeded his grandfather as captain general of the Royal Marines in 2017. Philip had previously done the job for 64 years. Harry was forced to resign after 30 months as part of the terms of his departure from royal life.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Harry may have to wear suit instead of military uniform to Prince Philip's funeral

    The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will be the first occasion that marks Prince Harry's change of status within the Royal family. The Queen stripped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of all official royal titles earlier this year after they confirmed that they would not return to their roles as working royals. As a ceremonial event, it is believed that the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Earl of Wessex will attend the funeral in military uniform. But as the Duke was stripped of his honorary military titles, including his prized role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, it is thought he will have to wear a suit despite having served as an Army officer. Protocol dictates that retired service personnel can wear their medals – but not their uniform – at official engagements once they have left the military.

  • Letters to the Editor: This is what Iran must do for the U.S. to reenter the nuclear deal

    The U.S. should not agree to a deal that allows Iran to hit important milestones in developing nuclear weapons.

  • The Backstreet Boys' iconic hit 'I Want It That Way' has famously confusing lyrics, but there's a perfectly good reason why they don't make any sense

    There's another version of the hit and it's going to change the way you hear the original song forever.

  • Maduro says Venezuela has secured funds to complete COVAX payment

    Venezuela has secured the funds to fully pay for coronavirus vaccines via the COVAX system, President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday, a day after a surprise announcement that the country had paid more than half the amount due. Maduro's government has for months said U.S. sanctions block it from paying the $120 million needed to obtain COVID-19 vaccines, but on Saturday said it had transferred $64 million to the Switzerland-based GAVI Vaccine Alliance. "We have already secured the rest to make 100% of the (payment) to the Covax system," Maduro said in a televised speech.

  • Yankees forced new player to shave his beard and his young daughter didn't even want to look at him

    Rougned Odor looked entirely different after shaving his beard to comply with the Yankees facial hair policy.

  • 'Skilled predator' FBI boss harassed 8 women, watchdog finds

    One woman carried a ruler at FBI headquarters so she could smack James Hendricks’ hands when he reached for her legs and breasts. Hendricks quietly retired last year as a special agent in charge after the Office of Inspector General — the Justice Department's internal watchdog — concluded he sexually harassed eight female subordinates in one of the FBI’s most egregious known cases of sexual misconduct. Hendricks was among several senior FBI officials highlighted in an AP investigation last year that found a pattern of supervisors avoiding discipline — and retiring with full benefits — even after claims of sexual misconduct against them were substantiated.

  • I asked the 'Fear TWD' showrunners about the show's baiting Madison tweet teasing a potential character return. They seemed as surprised as fans to learn about it.

    Insider asked the showrunners what's up with the "Fear TWD" Twitter handle teasing fans about Madison. We're sorry the answer isn't more satisfying.

  • Senate Republicans gave a brand new award to Trump the same weekend he called Mitch McConnell a 'dumb son of a b----h'

    Trump launched a full-scale attack on McConnell during an hour-long speech to lawmakers and donors at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Saturday.

  • The launch of Carnival's new 5,200-guest cruise ship with a roller coaster onboard has been delayed again - see inside the Mardi Gras

    Carnival's Mardi Gras ship can accommodate 5,200 guests and has eateries from celebrities like Guy Fieri, Shaquille O'Neal, and Emeril Lagasse.

  • Trump said Anthony Fauci is 'full of crap' in an expletive-laden speech to Republican donors

    "Have you ever seen anybody that is so full of crap?" Trump asked the audience of GOP donors about Anthony Fauci

  • Doing crunches won't get you abs by summer - try these personal trainer-approved exercises and meal plans instead

    Weight lifting and diet are key for strong abs. "If you're eating wrong, it doesn't matter how many sit-ups you do," trainer Irving Hyppolite said.

  • Judge denies Chauvin defense's motion to sequester the jury after police shot a 20-year-old Black man at a traffic stop nearby

    Judge Peter Cahill said sequestering the jury following the protests could lead jurors to believe there is a new threat to their safety.