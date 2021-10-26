More workers sue US nuclear lab over vaccine mandate

SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
·3 min read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Another group of workers is suing Los Alamos National Laboratory over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, arguing that the requirement discriminates against employees who sought religious or medical exemptions.

The complaint was filed Friday in federal court by the Thomas More Society, a Chicago-based law firm, on behalf of eight workers. Under the lab's policy, those with religious exemptions have to use vacation time or go without pay until they are allowed to return to work, and it's up to lab management to determine when it’s safe for them to return.

“This is discrimination, pure and simple,” special counsel Tyler Brooks said Tuesday in a statement. “Los Alamos claims to have offered exemptions for those who have sincere religious reasons for not taking a mandatory COVID vaccine, but their one-size-fits-all so-called ‘accommodation’ is flagrantly illegal. Accommodation by termination has never been a lawful option.”

The lab has declined to comment on any pending litigation over the mandate.

An effort by more than 100 engineers, technicians and other workers who sought to put the vaccine mandate on hold was rejected by a state district judge earlier this month, clearing the way for the lab to begin firing workers. Lab Director Thomas Mason told employees during a recent meeting that 185 workers had left over the mandate. About two dozen were granted medical exemptions, and more than 150 were granted religious exemptions.

“Nearly all employees — about 99% — have now taken the most important step to prevent the spread of COVID-19: getting vaccinated," the lab, which employs nearly 14,000 people, said Friday.

The lawsuit argued that the lab refuses to detail its criteria for determining when COVID-19 levels are low enough for employees on leave without pay to return to work.

“Defendants' approach is designed to maximize the uncertainty and anxiety of those employees ready and willing to return to their jobs in an effort to force compliance with their mandate despite recognizing that plaintiffs and others have a bona fide religious exemption to taking the vaccines,” the complaint reads.

Lawyers for the workers said their clients stand to lose professional standing as well as security clearances as a result of the mandate.

The birthplace of the atomic bomb, Los Alamos is one of the nation's premier nuclear weapons facilities. It's under pressure to begin producing key components for the nation's nuclear arsenal and it conducts research on a wide range of topics from public health to energy infrastructure.

The law firm had asked Mason to revisit the vaccine policy but he declined, stating that the policy complied with state and federal laws.

Brooks noted that in Tennessee, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against Oak Ridge National Laboratory's vaccine mandate based on similar claims.

Aside from civil rights and constitutional violations, the lawsuit argued that the lab has refused requests for medical accommodations for those workers who have fully recovered from COVID-19 and have natural immunity.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Raytheon warns of worker losses as companies impose vaccine mandate

    Raytheon Technologies' top boss warned on Tuesday the U.S. aerospace and defense firm will lose 'several thousand' employees who refused to take COVID-19 vaccines, as it prepares to meet the Biden administration's Dec. 8 deadline for immunization. "We will lose several thousand people," Raytheon Chief Executive Greg Hayes said in a CNBC interview on Tuesday, adding that staff hiring was underway. Raytheon, the maker of Tomahawk missiles, last month said it will require all U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated, after the Biden administration mandated immunization for nearly all federal employees and contractors, to widen vaccination coverage in the country.

  • Alabama governor instructs officials not to cooperate with federal vaccine mandate

    Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey told state agencies Monday not to cooperate with the federal vaccine mandate and instead put their efforts into filing a lawsuit against the vaccine requirements.

  • Rust: Assistant director had been sacked before over gun safety

    Dave Halls had previously been dismissed from another film over gun safety violations.

  • Child's death ruled homicide, remains found in apartment

    The death of a child whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment along with three surviving siblings who appear to have been abandoned has been ruled a homicide, officials said Tuesday. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston, which conducts all autopsies in the county, listed the primary cause of death as “homicidal violence with multiple blunt force injuries.” Michele Arnold, a spokeswoman for the institute, said her agency could not provide additional details.

  • John Oliver uses police shootings defense against cops fighting vaccine mandates

    On Sunday, “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” examined police officers refusing to follow vaccine mandates. Despite the fact that hundreds of police have died from Covid-19, officers all over the country are pushing back against vaccine mandates and threatening to walk off the job. And Oliver put those officers on blast by using their own defense against them. “The constant refrain we hear from cops every time they kill an unarmed black person is, ‘They should have complied with commands’, because as long as you comply things will supposedly go well,” Oliver said. “But that only seems to work one way. When officers are asked to follow simple rules or face consequences, a not insignificant amount of them flip their s***.” While Oliver understands that getting the vaccine is the choice of the officer, he points out that failure to comply with direct orders also has consequences. “If an officer wants to quit over this, f***ing let them,” Oliver said. “Let the individuals who clearly don't care about public safety stop being in charge of public safety. It’s really that simple.”

  • This Is Why Narcissists Get Promoted So Easily

    This is why narcissists get promoted and reach positions of power according to a study using the Narcissistic Personality Inventory.

  • Influential U.S. comedian Mort Sahl dies at age 94

    (Reuters) -Mort Sahl, who strolled onstage with a newspaper and shook up the comedy world in the 1950s and '60s with a groundbreaking critical look at American life and politics, died on Tuesday at the age of 94, the New York Times and Washington Post reported. Sahl, who was widely considered the father of modern political satire, died at his home near San Francisco, the newspapers cited a friend as saying. Sahl was credited with influencing comedians such as George Carlin, Woody Allen and Jonathan Winters.

  • Stefon Diggs

    Fearless Forecast Week 8: 8 REC 90 YDS 1 TD Projected Points: 19.0

  • Prince Andrew's lawyer wants to keep 2009 legal deal sealed

    Prince Andrew’s lawyer asked a New York judge Tuesday to keep sealed a 2009 legal agreement that he says can protect the prince against a lawsuit's claims that he sexually assaulted an American woman when she was under 18. The request was made in court papers in Manhattan federal court, where U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan is presiding over an August lawsuit filed on behalf of Virginia Giuffre. Attorney Andrew Brettler, representing Andrew, said he is preparing written arguments to ask that the lawsuit be dismissed and wants to include under seal an agreement which he contends bars the lawsuit against Andrew.

  • U.S. billionaire tax proposal seems to unite Democrats - but will it work?

    A first-of-its-kind proposal from Democratic lawmakers to tax U.S. billionaires on the assets they own is expected to face challenges from the super-rich, and be tough to implement, say tax experts and investors. The proposal, set to be unveiled as soon as Tuesday, would require roughly 700 U.S. billionaires to pay taxes annually when their stocks and some other assets increase in value, according to people familiar with the matter. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats hope the plan would raise as much as $250 billion to help pay for expanding the social safety net and tackling climate change.

  • Protest in Sudan kills at least 7, Japan's Princess Mako marries non-royal, Signs of first planet found outside galaxy

    Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world.

  • 'Real Housewives' Star Dorinda Medley's Halloween Decorations Are Legendary — and You Can Buy Them Last-minute on Amazon

    "Make it nice" — and spooky.

  • Moog workers walk out in protest of vaccine mandate

    Moog workers walk out in protest of vaccine mandate

  • Arrest made after vandal defaced George Floyd statue in NYC

    A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing a statue honoring George Floyd in Union Square earlier this month.

  • Joe Manchin is politically homeless: ‘I don’t know where in the hell I belong’

    Sen. Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat and roadblock to the party passing a number of left-wing priorities in an evenly divided Senate, mused about his crisis of political belonging and efforts to persuade him to leave that party.

  • Can the US defend against Chinese missile attack?

    The revelation that China has advanced in developing hypersonic weapons has renewed calls for the U.S. military to invest both in hypersonic weapons as well as the capability to combat such weapons.

  • Where does Oklahoma land in the latest FiveThirtyEight College Football Playoff projections?

    After a subpar performance against Kansas, where do the Sooners land in FiveThirtyEight's latest College Football Playoff projections?

  • ‘Always will be a hero’: Security guard killed in Boise mall shooting identified by family

    “I can’t even put into words how completely devastated and shattered I am.”

  • Raytheon warns of worker losses due to vaccine mandate

    The Biden administration’s Dec. 8 deadline for COVID-19 immunizations may cause a loss of ‘several thousand' employees for U.S. aerospace and defense firm Raytheon Technologies, according to its top boss on Tuesday. Last month, the maker of Tomahawk missiles said it will require all 125,000 U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated, after the Biden administration mandated immunization for nearly all federal employees and contractors to widen vaccination coverage in the country. Many other federal contractors have followed suit with vaccination mandates including Boeing, 3M and American Airlines. European planemaker Airbus, which supplies helicopters to the U.S. Army joined that list on Tuesday. Not every company has received pushback from its employees though… United Food and Commercial Workers, the union which represents 26,000 workers at Tyson Foods, said on Tuesday over 96% of employees were now vaccinated. Meanwhile, U.S. retailer Walmart, who has yet to issue broad requirements, will soon be required to do so by the Labor Department. Separately, Raytheon chief executive Greg Hayes said he expects Biden's vaccine mandate to cause "some disruption" in the supply chain in a post-earnings conference call.

  • Arizona's pandemic outlook worries experts as mask and vaccine mandate battles rage

    Arizona has caught up to New York when it comes to reported deaths per capita - even though the latter was ravaged by the coronavirus early in the pandemic before treatments or vaccines were developed. Some health experts worry Arizona could be headed for a deepening crisis as winter approaches. Although average daily deaths from covid-19 remain much lower than during the state's second wave in January, Arizona experienced a 138% increase in the 7-day rolling average of daily new deaths per 100,