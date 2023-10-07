More youth gun violence: Teen's double drive-by shooting hits northeast Springfield home

Local law enforcement agencies have cited a steady trend in youth gun violence.

A drive-by shooting by an 18-year-old recently released from juvenile detention is among the latest cases.

Braiden Sullivan was arrested last week after Springfield police say he fired about a dozen rounds into a house with several juvenile occupants Sept. 28 near Pacific Street and Yates Avenue. Sullivan was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Sullivan, who police said had two juvenile passengers in his car, allegedly performed the drive-by twice at the residence and was apprehended by police who responded to the first series of gunshots.

Springfield police said in a police report that they were clearing the initial scene and parked at a nearby church when officers soon heard more gunshots at the home (the address was redacted from the police report) that nearly hit a juvenile standing outside.

The juveniles in Sullivan's car who were also apprehended told police they were watching a Netflix movie in the backseat and did not know of his intentions to shoot the home. When Sullivan's GMC Terrain turned the corner after the second shooting, a juvenile witness said, they were stopped by police.

One of the witnesses in Sullivan's car "spontaneously" told police that Sullivan fired the rounds.

Police said they discovered several shell casings at the home and inside Sullivan's vehicle that matched the Taurus 9mm handgun found on the passenger seat.

Sullivan, who police say has a history of running away from home and multiple juvenile arrest warrants, is currently in Greene County jail and has a bond hearing set for Oct. 11.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Teen's double drive-by shooting hits northeast Springfield home