Morehead man charged with kidnapping, rape

May 19—MOREHEAD — A man identified in a police report as a sports official for the Kentucky High School Athletic Association was arrested and charged with kidnapping of a minor and third-degree rape. The arrest was connected to an investigation launched after a 14-year-old female was reported missing.

On Thursday, Rowan County Sheriff Matt Sparks received a tip the minor, who was reported missing on Tuesday, was with Cameron Fultz, 24, of Morehead.

After locating Fultz's Pine Ridge Apartment, and the juvenile hiding in Fultz's closet, she was reunited with her family and transported to St. Claire Hospital for a sexual assault kit, per court records.

The juvenile reported to a Kentucky State Trooper she met with Fultz after she snuck out of her grandmother's house in Carter County, according to court documents.

An officer with the Morehead Police Department included in his report the juvenile said she and Fultz had sexual intercourse on multiple occasions over the three-day span.

The parents of the juvenile stated they had no idea where their daughter was nor did they know Fultz.

On Thursday, investigators met with Fultz who elected to waive his rights and issued a statement to law enforcement.

According to court records, Fultz admitted to being with the juvenile during the time she was missing and admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with the minor.

Early Friday morning, Fultz was placed under arrest on charges of third-degree rape, kidnapping of a minor and custodial interference.

Officers report after a search warrant was executed at Fultz's apartment, several evidentiary items were seized including female clothing.

According to court documentation, Fultz is employed by KHSAA and has connections to youth sports officiating, although his involvement with specific school districts has yet to be verified.

Fultz posted a $1,000 bond and is not in custody as of writing.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com