Morehead police ask for help identifying man wanted for sexual assault

Police in Morehead have released a sketch of a man wanted for questioning in a sexual assault investigation.

Police said in a Facebook post that the assault occurred in east Morehead between 4 and 8 a.m. Oct. 23.

The suspect is a white male about six feet tall, with dirty blonde or brown hair with dirty blonde or brownish red facial hair. He was wearing a blue shirt, reddish baseball cap with a white letter and boots.

Morehead police asked that anyone with information call Det. Smith or Det. Caudill at (606) 784-7511, ext. 207. Callers may remain anonymous.