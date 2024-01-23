Moreno, Dolan, LaRose discuss U.S. support for Israel

TechCrunch

European VC Plural has carved out a reputation for itself as one of the few VC's in the region started and led by entrepreneurs who grew their own startups, with its founders including Taaavet Hinrikus from Transferwise/Wise; Sten Tamkivi; and Ian Hogarth, the founder of Songkick who more recently has also added a role with the UK government in AI safety strategy. Now, Plural itself is scaling up, with a fresh €400 million fund to back what Hogarth refers to as "transformational" startups in the region, bringing more operational know-how to get them running as businesses. As with its investments up to now, Plural's main focus will continue to be on early-stage startups rather than growth rounds, he added.