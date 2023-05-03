Moreno found guilty on murder, battery charges

A Springfield woman accused of killing her boyfriend in 2018 was found guilty Wednesday following a three-day bench trial in Sangamon County Circuit Court.

Michelle N. Moreno, 54, was found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated battery for her role in the stabbing death of Stanley Seawood, 65, on March 24, 2018.

Circuit Judge John Madonia gave the ruling, stating that prosecutors from the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office – led by Assistant State's Attorneys Derek Dion, Meghan McCarthy and Hayley Botts – had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Moreno knowingly committed an act that could cause death or great bodily harm.

Prosecutors said during closing arguments earlier that morning that while Moreno and her defense gave several theories and alibis to excuse her behavior, the most realistic scenario was that she stabbed Seawood four times and waited for him to die before contacting law enforcement. They also addressed Moreno's claims that she had been beaten by Seawood prior to the stabbing by stating that the injuries inflicted by the weapons – such as an ironing board and a machete – were not found through numerous medical examinations.

In ruling against Moreno, Madonia criticized her for repeatedly changing her story, saying that she was attempting to deceive enough people, from investigators at the Springfield Police Department to prosecutors to Madonia himself, with her version of events.

Moreno's defense team – consisting of Tawnya Frioli and Michael Sullivan of the Sangamon County Public Defender's Office – claimed she acted in self-defense, citing the volatility between both her and Seawood and the series of events which Frioli claimed matched Moreno's version of the story.

Frioli said during closing arguments that finding Moreno guilty would have been tantamount to telling a woman that she needed to accept being beaten and would empower those who commit spousal abuse. However, Madonia rejected the self-defense arguments, stating that while the defense proved the relationship between Seawood and Moreno was volatile, it wasn't enough to overcome the facts at hand.

Following the hearing, State's Attorney Dan Wright thanked those with SPD who helped to provide the evidence needed to get the conviction.

"I am grateful to the Springfield Police Department and lead Detective Joe Womble for their dedication to the investigation," Wright said. "We respect the judge's careful consideration of the entire body of evidence to hold the defendant accountable for her actions."

Sentencing in the case has been scheduled for July 12 at 9 a.m. If convicted, Moreno faces 20-60 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield woman found guilty in 2018 stabbing death of boyfriend