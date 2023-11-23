Moreno intends to remain Stroudsburg mayor, calls DUI 'grave mistake'

Stroudsburg Mayor Michael Moreno intends to stay in his job after being charged with a DUI for the second time.

Past council members have also stayed in their roles after breaking the law, Borough Council President Matt Abell recalled at the Tuesday, Nov. 21., borough council meeting.

Their comments came after the Pocono Record requested comment from Moreno and council on the mayor's charges during the public comment for non-agenda items segment of the meeting.

“I have no comment about it other than to say we’ve had issues with elected officials in the past and they’re all pretty much dealt with the same way, which is to say we have no authority over removal of any members unless they commit a felony, they perjure themselves in a court of law, or they move out of the jurisdiction. Those are basically the three causes for removal from office,” said Stroudsburg Borough Council President Matt Abell.

Abell indirectly referenced examples of council members who were arrested while in office. Former President Kim Diddio was charged with DUI after crashing her car in East Stroudsburg in January 2007 with a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit. She addressed the incident in the first regular meeting afterward, and continued to serve as council president. Former Vice President Neil Allen pled guilty to heroin possession in April 2013 after he was caught with ten bags of heroin and did not attend council meetings for a while after his arrest.

“So, you get it both ways, and it just comes down to the character of the person and you hope that they continue to live out the responsibilities that they were elected to do, and beyond that, we have zero control over it.”

Moreno was arrested in Wind Gap on Sept. 11 by the Slate Belt Regional Police Department and later charged with DUI highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+) a second-offense first-degree misdemeanor, and general impairment, a second-offense misdemeanor. His first offense was in December 2021.

After thanking Abell for his comments, Moreno spoke about the incident.

“I just want to say that I did not wake up and decide to get a DUI, it was a grave mistake that I’m deeply regretful for,” said Moreno. “It is my intention to stay on council and do the duties I was elected to do."

Moreno apologized for the incident.

"I've showed up here virtually every day for the past year, and I intend to do so for the next two," said Moreno. “I love working for this borough, I love the residents and the business owners that I see every day, and I just want to say that I’m very sorry, and it was not my intention.”

Stroudsburg Mayor Michael Moreno at the Nov. 21, 2023, Stroudsburg Borough Council meeting. Borough Solicitor Christopher Brown sits to his left.

Moreno was appointed mayor in December 2022 after former Mayor Tarah Probst was elected to the Pennsylvania House. Earlier this month, he won an election for the remainder of the term.

When addressing questions asked by attendee Dennis McMahon, Moreno stated that his first offense happened before he was seeking office, and also declared that he will seek help.

McMahon called for Moreno's resignation.

“Well, I think you should step down, because you disrespected your order, your job as mayor of this Stroudsburg,” said McMahon. “And I think there’s quite a few people in this borough who think the same thing.”

Moreno responded by saying that he appreciates McMahon's comments, thanking him for his service, and stating, "That's all I have to say."

Max Augugliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record.

