Moreno sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder of Stanley Seawood

The woman convicted of murder in the stabbing death of a 65-year-old Springfield man in 2018 was sentenced to 35 years in prison Wednesday in Sangamon County Circuit Court.

Michelle N. Moreno, 54, was sentenced for her role in the murder of Stanley Seawood on March 24, 2018, at their home in the 2100 block of East Capitol Avenue. Moreno stabbed Seawood, her live-in boyfriend, four times and allegedly waited for him to die before contacting local law enforcement. Seawood was found dead after the Springfield Police Department was called to the home to do a welfare check.

She was convicted May 3 following a three-day bench trial, with Circuit Judge John Madonia saying that she repeatedly changed her story in order to fool enough people, from the Springfield Police Department to prosecutors to himself, with her version of events. Prosecutors said during closing arguments that the changing arguments made by Moreno hid the fact that she stabbed Seawood and waited before contacting SPD.

More: Moreno found guilty on murder, battery charges

They pushed back against claims of self-defense by saying that the injuries allegedly inflicted by Seawood prior to Moreno stabbing him weren't found through multiple medical examinations.

Madonia largely agreed with them, stating that the volatility of Moreno and Seawood's relationship didn't overcome the facts at hand.

First Assistant State's Attorney Derek Dion led the sentencing Wednesday, recommending that Moreno be sentenced to 40 years in prison, while Assistant Public Defender Michael Sullivan suggested 20. Madonia leaned more in Dion's direction in dictating Moreno's sentence.

Following the hearing, Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright said that they appreciated the work that SPD did in helping bring Moreno to justice.

"The defendant stabbed Mr. Seawood, left him to die and then perpetuated a series of lies to the Springfield Police Department in an attempt to avoid responsibility," Wright said. "We are grateful to the victim's family for their grace throughout this process and to the Springfield Police Department for bringing the defendant to justice."

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Moreno sentenced to 35 years in prison on murder charges