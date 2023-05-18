Moreno Valley man arrested on suspicion of imprisoning and torturing 2 women

A Moreno Valley man was arrested Monday on suspicion of imprisoning and torturing two women inside his home, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities were first contacted at 9:22 a.m. Sunday after a caller told dispatchers two women had burglarized his home in the 26000 block of Prairie Dog Lane.

Deputies arrived and confronted two women walking away from the residence, and were told there had been no burglary, according to authorities. The caller refused to cooperate with law enforcement and fled the area.

Further investigation indicated the two women had been locked in the residence against their will and tortured, authorities said. Emergency dispatchers had also received a call from the women asking for help while they were at the suspect's home.

A sheriff's spokesperson declined to provide further details on the case.

Gilberto Puga, 53, was arrested Monday morning by police officers in nearby Hemet. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of false imprisonment, assault with a stun gun and various firearm violations.

He remains in custody at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside in lieu of $10,000 bail, according to jail records.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call (951) 486-6700.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.