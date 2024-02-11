Moreno Valley third grader names MWD's new boring machine
The Metropolitan Water District has a new tunnel boring machine, and its name is Rachel Carson.
The Metropolitan Water District has a new tunnel boring machine, and its name is Rachel Carson.
A 2000 Honda HR-V found in a British wrecking yard.
Apple has reached a possible settlement with Rivos, the Mountain View startup it accused in 2022 of poaching its employees and stealing its trade secrets.
This beautiful, functional kettle rivals pricier brands and has garnered over 500 5-star reviews.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Pagani developed the Huayra R Evo for track use with a 900-horsepower V12 and a long-tail body, and it added a pair of removable roof panels.
Plaid has named Jennifer (Jen) Taylor, who most recently served as Cloudflare’s chief product officer, as its first president. In announcing Taylor’s appointment, San Francisco-based Plaid pointed out that her nearly seven-year tenure spanned pre, during and after Cloudflare’s IPO -- perhaps signaling that Plaid itself is inching closer to an initial public offering (IPO). In a LinkedIn post, Taylor wrote: “Super excited to share that I’ve joined Plaid as President, where I’ll be overseeing teams across tech + product building the network that will power the future of finance.”
Google Bard is no more. Almost exactly a year after first introducing its (rushed) efforts to challenge OpenAI's ChatGPT, the company is retiring the name and rebranding Bard as Gemini, the name of its family of foundation models. Gemini Ultra will be a paid experience, though.
The OnePlus 12 offers the same speedy performance and better battery life than the Galaxy S24+ along with solid cameras and a great screen for $200 less.
China-backed hackers have maintained access to American critical infrastructure for "at least five years” with the long-term goal of launching “destructive” cyberattacks, a coalition of U.S. intelligence agencies warned on Wednesday. Volt Typhoon, a state-sponsored group of hackers based in China, has been burrowing into the networks of aviation, rail, mass transit, highway, maritime, pipeline, water and sewage organizations — none of which were named — in a bid to pre-position themselves for destructive cyberattacks, the NSA, CISA and FBI said in a joint advisory published on Wednesday. The release of the advisory, which was co-signed by cybersecurity agencies in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, comes a week after a similar warning from FBI Director Christopher Wray.
You can keep your Stanley: This Amazon bestseller is less expensive, less bulky and actually leakproof.
Ring has announced a refresh to its Battery Doorbell Plus device. The Battery Doorbell Pro boasts improved visuals, 3D motion detection and color night vision.
Onfido, an early mover in the world of identity verification using computer vision, machine learning and other AI tools, is getting acquired, TechCrunch has learned and confirmed. Entrust -- the privately-held company that provides a range of certification and verification services around payment cards, passwords, network and website access, device access and more -- is buying the London-based startup, sources say for a figure "well above" $400 million. Once that process is complete, the plan will be to integrate Onfido's tools into Entrust's wider technology stack, Entrust CEO and president Todd Wilkinson said in an interview.
GT stands for gran turismo in Italian, or grand touring in English. The first car GT is widely accepted as the 1929 Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 Gran Turismo.
2024 Genesis G70 remains a superb sport sedan, now with an even more fun and compelling four-cylinder. But we want to see more for the G70.
Gorgeous flowers that never wilt? Now that's a way to show your everlasting love.
The waterfall-like flow means no more shivering, and installation is a snap, users say.
Adam Silver named the replacements on Tuesday.
Nearly 67,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of the nearly 40%-off formula.
It's a reminder that some of China's largest tech firms have been quietly ramping up efforts to make a dent in the text- and image-to-video space. Like other generative video tools on the market, DynamiCrafter uses the diffusion method to turn captions and still images into seconds-long videos. Inspired by the natural phenomenon of diffusion in physics, diffusion models in machine learning can transform simple data into more complex and realistic data, similar to how particles move from one area of high concentration to another of low concentration.
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber just launched its car for the 2024 season named the C44 in green and black.