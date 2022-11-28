Moreno Valley Walmart worker accused of launching racist tirade against Black customer

An employee at a Walmart store in Moreno Valley accused of launching a racists tirade against a Black customer has been fired, company officials said. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

A Walmart employee is out of a job after being accused of launching a racist tirade against a Black customer and calling him a racial slur, the company said Monday.

The customer told KABC-TV he was leaving the store Wednesday when he was approached and blocked from exiting by the employee, who is white.

In the encounter, which was caught on video, the customer said the employee demanded to see his receipt for his purchases, KABC reported.

"You people always trying to steal," the employee said, according to the customer, who declined to be identified.

The employee and customer grappled over items in the cart as the customer asked to speak with a manager, he told KABC.

The customer said the employee then began calling him the N-word, the station reported.

A Walmart spokesperson said the store does not “tolerate discrimination of any kind.“

"While we do not share specifics of employment decisions, the person in the video is no longer with the company," the spokesperson, Robert Arrieta, said.

The incident occurred on the same day that disgruntled Walmart employee Andre Bing opened fire at colleagues and killed six people inside a Virginia store.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.