Have Moreton Resources Limited (ASX:MRV) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We note that a Moreton Resources Limited (ASX:MRV) insider, Philip Feitelson, recently sold AU$78k worth of stock for AU$0.0023 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 3.6%.

Moreton Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Philip Feitelson is the biggest insider sale of Moreton Resources shares that we've seen in the last year. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is AU$0.002. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Moreton Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Moreton Resources insiders own about AU$3.3m worth of shares (which is 42% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Moreton Resources Tell Us?

An insider sold Moreton Resources shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free.

