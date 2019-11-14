Is Morgan Advanced Materials plc's (LON:MGAM) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

Pete Raby became the CEO of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) in 2015. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Pete Raby's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a market cap of UK£783m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of UK£1.5m for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at UK£520k. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from UK£311m to UK£1.2b, and the median CEO total compensation was UK£896k.

It would therefore appear that Morgan Advanced Materials plc pays Pete Raby more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Morgan Advanced Materials has changed over time.

Is Morgan Advanced Materials plc Growing?

On average over the last three years, Morgan Advanced Materials plc has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 5.4% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 4.8%.

I'd prefer higher revenue growth, but I'm happy with the modest EPS growth. It's clear the performance has been quite decent, but it it falls short of outstanding,based on this information. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Morgan Advanced Materials plc Been A Good Investment?

Morgan Advanced Materials plc has not done too badly by shareholders, with a total return of 9.0%, over three years. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Morgan Advanced Materials plc, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

One might like to have seen stronger growth, and the shareholder returns have failed to inspire, over the last three years. So it's certainly hard to argue that the CEO is modestly paid, although we don't see the remuneration as an issue. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Morgan Advanced Materials.

Important note: Morgan Advanced Materials may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

