Morgan City police searching for missing man last seen on Valentine’s Day

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY)– The Morgan City Police Department is trying to locate a missing man that was last seen on Valentine’s Day.

Authorities described 53-year-old Phillip Begley, also known as Tennessee, as a 6-foot White male weighing 200 pounds.

Begley’s family reported him missing after he was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Anyone with information on Begley’s whereabouts is urged to contact the MCPD at (985)380-4605.

