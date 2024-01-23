Morgan Co. sheriff's deputy shot in shoulder, taken to Indianapolis hospital

TechCrunch

Silverfort, the Israeli/U.S. startup, takes an all-in view when it comes to identity security in an organization. All that has caught the eye of investors, and now, Silverfort has raised $116 million to expand at a what reliable sources tell me is "around" a $1 billion valuation. "We believe we can actually be that focused identity security layer that covers all the silos," CEO and co-founder Hed Kovetz said in an interview.