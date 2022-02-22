UPDATE: Morgan confirms daughter's death in shooting

Feb. 22—UPDATE — 12:20 p.m.

According to a report from the Lexington Herald Leader, C. Wesley Morgan confirmed via phone that his 32-year-old daughter was killed in a shooting that took place at his home on Willis Branch Road early Tuesday morning.

Morgan also told the Herald he and his wife were "shot up," but did not provide any further details about the shooting due to the KSP's investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY — 9:24 a.m.

The Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting at 1266 Willis Branch Road that occurred early this morning around 4 a.m.

Sgt. Robert Purdy of KSP Post 7 gave a statement to the Register this morning regarding the shooting at the home owned by former District 81 State Representative Wesley Morgan.

"The Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred on Willis Branch Road early this morning. At this time investigators from KSP are going to be going through conducting a full investigation," Purdy said.

The Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison is also at the residence. Other agencies are assisting including the Richmond Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

If anyone saw anything suspicious in the area between 4 to 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Purdy asks they contact law enforcement.

Any information can be reported to the Kentucky State Police at 859-623-2404.

This is a developing story and details may change as The Register receives more information.