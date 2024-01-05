Morgan County affected by holiday spike in abuse

Jan. 5—With studies tracking a nationwide increase in domestic violence around major holidays, including Christmas and New Year's, a dozen protection-from-abuse petitions filed in Circuit Court over the last two weeks show Morgan County is not immune to the trend.

"The risk factors are absolutely higher around the holidays because there is alcohol involved, people are taking that time off from work, and there's also that holiday stress: financial strain around Christmas time," said Sharita Jenkins, the domestic violence program director for Crisis Services of North Alabama.

A Tuesday petition filed by a Marshall County woman against a Decatur man, with whom she shares two teenage boys, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old, claims the father threw a glass Santa at one of the boys during a holiday brawl.

The altercation apparently began after the father hit the younger boy on the shoulder, causing the 16-year-old to intervene, according to the petition.

"(The father) grabbed (the 16-year-old) and threw him on the couch and threatened to kill him," the petition reads, "and put him in a headlock threatening to break his neck."

After freeing himself from the headlock, according to the petition, the 16-year-old then dodged a glass Santa and a second, undescribed object thrown in his direction by his father. The second object hit the boy's stepmom instead.

The stepmother's petition claims that the father has recently been "unstable" and "on drugs." It asked that the father be required to submit to supervised visitation with his children pending a clean drug screen result.

Another mother filed a petition two days after Christmas seeking temporary custody of a 13-year-old daughter she shares with a Decatur man. The father allegedly physically and verbally abused the daughter on several occasions.

"(The father) has choked her because she didn't do dishes quickly enough; he has thrown a very large set of keys at her face and she thought her nose was broken because she had her brother's shorts on; he hit her three times in the face until her nose bled, all because she posted a picture of her stepmom in a pretty dress," the petition reads.

A 25-year-old Hartselle man sought the court's assistance in removing his 29-year-old girlfriend from their shared residence on Dec. 29. Cops were called to the home after the two began arguing, according to the boyfriend's petition.

"Every time I have tried getting away from her, she's made me feel scared for my own safety and I can't take the physical abuse or mental abuse anymore," the petition reads. "She constantly tells me she hates me and that I'm dead to her and that there is no help ever coming for me, and I'm just tired of not feeling like I'm safe or not welcomed in my own home."

In a court order, a Circuit Court judge wrote that the boyfriend's allegations were "vague and insufficient" and denied the petition.

—

Holiday trend

Jenkins said she typically expects about a 20% spike in reports of domestic violence around Christmas time. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, a grassroots nonprofit which works to stop violence against women and children, 37.5% of Alabama women and 29.5% of Alabama men experience intimate partner violence of some kind.

"About 20 people per minute are visibly abused by an intimate partner in the United States, and about 1 in 15 children are exposed to intimate partner violence," Jenkins said.

In addition to financial stress and increased alcohol consumption, the nonprofit Connections for Abused Women and their Children (CAWC) highlights other factors that can exacerbate abuse during the holidays.

"The expectation to maintain a cheerful demeanor, coupled with the stress of family interactions, can lead to heightened emotions," CAWC's website reads. "For those already in volatile relationships, these emotional triggers can escalate conflicts into physical violence."

CAWC also notes that many support services, such as hotlines and shelters, may have reduced hours or staffing during the holidays. Victims may also be more reluctant to leave an abusive environment during the holidays due to a fear of ruining the holiday for children and others.

"If someone is abusing you, you don't have to always put on a happy face," Jenkins said. "You got to do what it takes to keep yourself safe and always develop a safety plan. Get some items and take them to a trusted friend's house in case you have to make a quick escape."

If you must go to a potentially volatile environment, Jenkins recommends establishing a code word ahead of time. A phrase she used as an example was "green apples."

"Just saying 'green apples' is not going to alert everyone else that you're feeling uncomfortable around your family members and offend them," she said. "Everyone who knows what 'green apples' means can know: Hey, it's time for us to leave, I don't feel comfortable here, I feel unsafe."

For clients who are actively trying to escape a bad situation, Jenkins recommends they keep important documents and some belongings at a safe location away from their home.

"You would want to start by telling someone. A lot of victims of domestic violence don't feel that anyone will believe them, so talking to a trusted person is the first step to build up confidence for the second step, which would be talking to a police officer or a victim's services coordinator, so they can develop a safety plan."

Staff members at Crisis Services can help walk people through the process of filing a protection-from-abuse petition, according to Jenkins.

"Anyone who feels like they need someone to talk to, we do have free resources here at Crisis Services. Call our helpline at 256-716-1000 to get into services if you need assistance or help."

— david.gambino@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. @DD_DavidGambino