Morgan County council gets schooled ahead of 2024 budget season

Morgan County's 2024 budget is complicated. Very complicated.

Members of the Morgan County Council held a special workshop Monday night with consultants from the Reedy Financial Group P.C. to discuss the 2024 budget.

Coming up with the budget will be more challenging this year due to changes in state law.

The Morgan County Council is the financial authority that sets budgets for nearly all county departments, including the commissioners. The seven council members, all elected, determine if employees will receive pay increases next year and how much will be spent on supplies, utilities, programs, and maintenance.

To be able to come up with the budget, council members need to know, within reason, how much revenue the county will receive during the year.

In past years, when the county received nearly all its funding from property taxes, budgeting was somewhat easier. Property taxes are payable in May and November, meaning the county receives around half that funding in June and the balance in December.

That has changed.

Now, in addition to property taxes, the county receives funding from the Local Income Tax (LIT).

The county also receives funding from the Motor Vehicle Highway tax (gas tax) which can only be used to fund road projects like paving.

There's also funding from fees for services, riverboat taxes, and around 100 other taxes the county collects and fees for services it provides. Some of the money goes into the county's general fund, which is used to pay for most operating expenses of the county. Some goes to specialized accounts and only be used for a specific service or expense.

The consultants from Reedy emphasized it is better to build a budget from certainty. They said if more funding comes in than expected, it can be appropriated or saved until next year.

They reviewed changes made by the Legislature during its last session that will affect next year's budget.

House Bill 1499 changes some calculations involving property taxes.

House Bill 1454 allows the county to use LIT funds to pay for emergency medical services. It allows funding from Tax Increment Financing districts on police and fire department services.

House Bill 1001 sets funding for capital and infrastructure projects, public health funding, next level trails, and revolving loans for residential housing development.

House Bill 1005 changes some requirements and restrictions on housing in the state.

Senate Bill 4 provides funding for public health projects.

Senate Bill 325 changes the homestead standard deduction.

Senate Bill 417 allows the county to use LIT funds to help pay for staffing expenses for judicial staff.

Story continues

In the past, the council has had to dip into savings from previous years to cover current expenses. There had been concerns the county could, in future years, have a problem meeting its financial obligations.

At the end of the two-hour meeting, council members said they found the information useful.

In hiring Reedy, council members hoped the company could review their budget process and make recommendations on changes that would help the county make good decisions on spending.

The county will have a budget hearing in mid August to review proposed budget requests from all departments.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Morgan County council gets schooled ahead of 2024 budget season